Gen.G Global Academy Achieves Milestone: All Students Accepted to Prestigious Universities for Three Consecutive Years

Gen.G Global Academy Class of 2024 Will Attend Various US Universities, Including University Of Texas at Austin, Ohio State University, and Penn State

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G Global Academy (GGA), the first of its kind esports educational institution, announces that for three consecutive years, all graduates of its "Regular Course" program have been accepted into prestigious North American universities and received scholarship offers.

Gen.G Global Academy

"The Gen.G Academy has a unique vision, in which education and gaming are interwoven to bring the best out of our students. To send another full class of graduates to pursue their educational futures at US universities is momentous." said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "Across all of Gen.G's global educational programs, we have affected the lives of over 20,000 students, and we look forward to that number growing on an international scale."

Since its establishment in 2019, GGA has been operating a variety of educational programs. The Regular Course offers a curriculum designed with advice from Gen.G professional players and coaches to help students harness their leadership growth and explore future professional career paths in esports.

For students pursuing professional gaming careers, GGA offers opportunities such as participating in tournaments and professional team tryouts. Those aiming for university admission can obtain transcripts from accredited American schools or take equivalency exams to gain admission to top universities domestically and internationally. GGA has partnered with a network of renowned universities such as Yonsei University, the University of Kentucky, Illinois State University, Ball State University, Osan University, Honam University, and Shingu University, all of which have esports programs.

In 2024, all five third-year students from GGA's Regular Course were accepted into top universities, including the University of Texas at Austin (ranked 32nd), Ohio State University (43rd), University of Connecticut (58th), and Penn State University (60th), receiving scholarship offers of up to $80,000. Students plan to continue their academic pursuits in various fields such as computer science, marketing, sports management, and business, while also participating in esports teams or clubs at their universities.

Nam Tae-in, a 2024 GGA Regular Course graduate set to attend Illinois State University, said, "The Esports Master Program (EMP) and capstone projects provided by GGA helped me build a strong portfolio. This experience gave me an advantage in college applications, earning me offers from multiple universities and a $48,000 scholarship. At Illinois State, I plan to try out for the Overwatch team and study game design, ultimately aiming to become a game designer."

Recently, GGA opened a new academy building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide differentiated education. They will also hold entrance briefings on June 29 and July 20 for the 2024 Fall Regular Course admissions. More details can be found by searching for "Gen.G Global Academy" or visiting their website.

SOURCE Gen.G