Gen.G, Medill Embark On "Choose Your Own Adventure" Program

EVANSTON, Ill., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G and Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications will share programs starting this month highlighting the growing role of journalism in esports and other arenas.

The series, "Choose Your Own Adventure," will launch on March 16, with "Choose Your Own Adventure: Breaking Into the Industry" Guests Sports/Esports Broadcaster and Medill alum Jeff Eisenband (BSJ15) and League of Legends journalist Ashley Kang will be interviewed by a Medill student to explore the value of having an online persona. The series will air on Medill's IGTV https://www.instagram.com/medillschool/channel/.

Other "Choose Your Own Adventure" topics will be "Working Sources Through Digital Media" on April 13, "Broadcast Journalism: Shoutcasters & Sports Casters" on May 11 and "Gaming's Convergence with Fashion: It's for the Culture" on June 15. Each program will feature a journalist who will be interviewed by a Medill student.

"We are proud to collaborate with Medill and showcase the importance of journalism in emerging digital industries such as gaming," said Gen.G CEO Chris Park. "Together we aim to reach new audiences through our digital content series and highlight the adventures Medill alumni and journalists experience on their route to success."

"Today's media landscape means journalists are covering expanding industries like esports more and more," said Medill Dean Charles Whitaker. "As Medill celebrates its 100th year of educating journalism students, we're excited to share with prospective students more about all the new opportunities available to them."

Gen.G also works with the University of Kentucky, Eastern Michigan University and University of Pennsylvania to activate esports and gaming programs connecting students and alumni.

