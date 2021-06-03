Genghis Grill Partners with Qu to Launch New Ghost Kitchen Brand in Under Two Months

BETHESDA, Md., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Genghis Grill announces today an entirely virtual brand, Stir Fry Chef, launched using partner Qu's KitchenUP order management solution. New virtual brand, Stir Fry Chef has been rolled out in 36 locations in under 8 weeks. This new brand will expose Genghis Grill to a new market, expand guest reach and drive incremental sales.

Market survey reports indicate that 50% of enterprise brands will launch some form of ghost, host or cloud kitchen concept in 2021, a market which is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030. The average time for a brand to launch can take up to 6 months but, Genghis Grill avoided this delay and was able to roll out in 2 months using Qu's best-in-class unified ghost kitchen platform, KitchenUP. This new opportunity will expand the brand's reach through the new guest ordering channel which was made possible by partnering with Qu.

KitchenUP is a fully packaged solution for managing any type of cloud kitchen operation. It harnesses light-weight, digital-first architecture to provide unified order and kitchen management via a cloud-based single menu and single tablet solution. All cross-channel, cross-brand menus, orders, management, and reporting is centralized in one consistent place. The goal is to empower restaurants to spin out new concepts in a matter of weeks, not months or years, without worrying about technology constraints.

"Speed was a key priority and we felt very confident that Qu had a solution and a collaborative approach that would enable us to deploy quickly and reach our goals." - Chief Brand Officer Doug Willmarth of Genghis Grill.

Next, Willmarth is looking to launch Qu's native online ordering for the virtual concept, creating a new owned website where they can build a direct relationship with guests; talking and connecting to them without additional parties, removing a costly pain point that affects restaurants.

"Now more than ever restaurant operators need better digital-first options for expanding their business. KitchenUP provides the speed and flexibility for entrepreneurial brands to creatively build any kitchen concept without the added stress of technology strangleholds. Any brand, regardless of size, can become a cloud kitchen without the typical technology barriers." said Amir Hudda, Qu CEO.

About Stir Fry Chef

Established in 2021, Stir Fry Chef is a shadow kitchen concept through Genghis Grill, the nation's leading build your own stir fry chain. Stir Fry Chef is offered exclusively through third party delivery services and it offers complete, freshly made stir fry bowls for customers to enjoy in the comfort of their home. Learn more about Stir Fry Chef on Facebook.

About Genghis Grill

Founded in 1998, Genghis Grill is the leading build-your-own stir-fry chain, renowned for its fresh, hot and healthy food, and its interactive dining experience. At Genghis Grill, guests forge their own flavor by creating a bowl filled with exactly what they are craving. Customers start at the famous Fresh Market Bar where they choose from over 80 fresh ingredients and flavorful sauces. Then, our grill masters cook each creation to perfection on a large, circular grill. Genghis Grill owns and franchises operations of over 50 restaurants system-wide. For more information, visit genghisgrill.com and follow Genghis Grill on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Qu

Qu is a restaurant transformation company delivering the industry's first unified commerce platform for enterprise chains. Qu products include unified omni-channel POS, KitchenUP for cloud kitchens and virtual brands, native KDS, and Platform as a Service. KitchenUP is an industry-first, all-in-one solution for managing native online ordering and delivery across physical and virtual brands.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox. Visit www.qubeyond.com.

SOURCE QU