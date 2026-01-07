Jack in the Box Completes One of the Fastest POS Modernizations in QSR History, Rolling Out Qu to over 2,100 Restaurants in 15 Months

New unified commerce platform boosts check sizes, cuts training time, and keeps restaurants operating even during outages

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), has completed a systemwide deployment of Qu 's unified commerce platform across its over 2100 restaurants, marking one of the fastest full-scale POS transformations in the quick-service industry.

Jack in the Box has completed one of the fastest full-scale POS modernizations in the QSR category, rolling out a new unified commerce platform across more than 2,100 restaurants in just 15 months.

The modernization comes at a critical inflection point for QSRs, as brands face cost pressures and legacy technology systems that can't keep up with today's demands. Jack in the Box is using this moment to reshape its future. Through its "Jack on Track" plan and shift to an asset-light model, the company is simplifying its business, improving financial strength, and investing in technology that enables operational agility, digital expansion, and long-term resiliency.

The new platform is already delivering measurable impact :

Higher check averages driven by digital kiosks and smarter upsells

Training time cut by more than half, reducing onboarding from days to hours

Stronger uptime, with restaurants able to operate through network or cloud outages

Real-time visibility into sales, inventory, and performance for franchisees and corporate leaders

"With the help of WWT, we rolled out a modern POS to more than 2,100 restaurants in just 15 months. That pace is almost unheard of in QSR," said Doug Cook, chief technology officer at Jack in the Box. "Qu's platform gives us the speed and stability we need to pivot quickly, innovate faster, and operate without disruption."

The deployment replaces a decades-old legacy system that slowed menu updates, lacked digital ordering support, and created operational drag across the organization. With Qu's cloud-deployed and edge-enabled architecture, Jack in the Box can now run every order channel — drive-thru, kiosk, counter, app, and delivery — on one unified data backbone.

"For a brand operating at Jack in the Box's volume, uptime is critical," said Amir Hudda, CEO of Qu. "We built this platform to withstand the real-world challenges restaurants face daily, from unreliable Wi-Fi to rapid shifts in digital demand, so teams can keep serving guests under any conditions."

The rollout also lays the foundation for next-generation initiatives, including AI-driven analytics, more personalized digital ordering, and expanded kiosk adoption. Jack in the Box expects digital sales to climb toward 20 percent and beyond.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK), founded and headquartered in San Diego, California, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box®, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains with approximately 2,135 restaurants across 21 states. For more information on both brands, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com .

About Qu

Qu is the unified commerce platform helping quick-service and fast-casual restaurants boost efficiency and grow revenue. Purpose-built from the ground up with smart cloud technology, Qu puts real-time intelligence where it's needed most—right in the restaurant—through its proprietary Business Edge, Qube. The result: streamlined operations, stronger margins, and memorable guest experiences.

On a mission to propel restaurants beyond today's limitations, Qu is a long-term technology partner trusted to deliver solutions that are as reliable as they are revolutionary, and intuitive as they are impactful.

Based in Arlington, Virginia, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors, including Cota Capital, Enlightened Hospitality Investments, Bobby Cox Companies, and NRD Capital.

Serve smarter with Qu. Learn more about Qu's partnership with Jack in the Box - qubeyond.com/customers/jack-in-the-box . See Qu on linkedin.com/company/qupos .

