GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Partnership With Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.

Schneider is a leader in the design, assembly and manufacturing of end-of-line packaging equipment, primarily automated case packing and palletizing machinery. Serving attractive end markets including food, beverage, healthcare and consumer products, the Company also provides aftermarket parts, support and services. Founded almost 50 years ago, the Company is supported by a team of ~135 associates and is headquartered in Brewerton, New York.

"As we advance into our next phase of growth, we are pleased to welcome GenNx360 as our partner in what marks an important milestone in Schneider's evolution. With deep-rooted operational experience and a strong background in manufacturing, the GenNx360 team brings the expertise that will undoubtedly help us achieve our growth strategy," said Schneider's CEO, Bob Brotzki.

"Schneider is an exciting company with a best-in-class reputation participating in a market that GenNx360 finds very attractive. The Company's reputation is centered around an impressive management team that has established a culture of exceptional customer service, innovation and industry-leading quality. We look forward to working with the management team to pursue an exciting organic and inorganic growth strategy," said Monty Yort, the GenNx360 Managing Partner who led the transaction.

Schneider and GenNx360 were advised by Harvey & Company ("Harvey"), a leading transaction advisor based in Newport Beach, California. Harvey & Company has a long, successful history of advising clients on the buyside and investing in the packaging machinery industry. Harvey coinvested alongside GenNx360 and will take an active role supporting Schneider and GenNx360 with future inorganic growth.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries, with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver efficiencies and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include packaging, industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit www.gennx360.com

About Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc.

With almost 50 years of industry problem-solving in end-of-line automation, Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of case packing and robotic palletizing solutions. Headquartered in Upstate New York, Schneider designs state-of-the-art machinery for customers in industries such as: food and beverage, dairy, pharmaceutical, personal care, plastics, and paper. To date, Schneider has installed, and continues to support, over 3,500 world-class machines in some of the biggest manufacturing operations in the world. Driving solutions to address customers' specific issues pushes Schneider to constantly innovate technology, machines, software and ancillary services. For more information on Schneider, please visit www.schneiderequip.com

