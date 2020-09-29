GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Promotions of Pratik Rajeevan and Peter White

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a middle market private equity buyout firm investing in industrial and business services companies, is pleased to announce the promotions of Pratik Rajeevan from Vice President to Principal and Peter White from Senior Associate to Vice President, effective immediately.

Since joining GenNx360 in 2009 as an Analyst, Pratik has been responsible for identifying, evaluating and executing new investment opportunities and supporting GenNx360's portfolio company strategies. During his tenure Pratik has covered Global Industrial, Aerospace and Logistics companies. He began his career as an investment banking analyst at Genpact, India. Pratik received an MBA from IIT Roorkee and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecom from the University of Mumbai.

Since joining the firm in 2016 as an Associate, Peter has been a valued member of the deal team. He is responsible for identifying, evaluating and executing new investment opportunities, in addition to supporting GenNx360's portfolio company strategies while working closely with respective management teams. During his time with GenNx360, he has worked with several platform investments. These investments have spanned across various end markets, including Aerospace & Defense, Packaging Equipment and Business Services. Prior to joining GenNx360, Peter was an Analyst at Credit Suisse working in the Global Industrials Group. He began his career as an Analyst with the Industrials group at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Peter received a BSBA in Finance and Economics from the University of Pittsburgh.

"Pratik and Peter have demonstrated the commitment and the strategic leadership qualities to be successful over the long term at GenNx360. We proudly recognize their contributions to GenNx360's growth and achievements with these well-deserved promotions," said Matthew Guenther, GenNx360 Managing Partner.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, business & industrial services, automation & industrial technology, packaging products, equipment services, environmental services, and food ingredients/equipment/services. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit http://www.gennx360.com.

