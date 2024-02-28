GenNx360 Expands with New Director of Business Development, Jordan Buxton - Punch

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNx360 Capital Partners ("GenNx360"), a New York-based private equity buyout firm investing in middle market industrial and business services companies, announced today the addition of Jordan Buxton - Punch as Director of Business Development. Jordan will manage all aspects of the origination process for both platform and bolt-on acquisitions, including sourcing, relationship management and partnership identification. With over eight years of origination experience, Jordan brings rigor to the origination process, including a track record of successful acquisitions, investments and fundraises for leading private investment firms and investment banks across the U.S.

Prior to joining GenNx360, Jordan served as Director of Business Development for Live Chair, Inc., a Venture Capital-funded start up. Prior to Live Chair, Jordan was Senior Vice President, Investments at Nightingale Partners LLC, a private investment vehicle and Opportunity Zone Fund. Before Nightingale Partners, Jordan was an investment professional in Cleveland, OH, with Growth Opportunity Partners and Cyprium Investment Partners and an investment banker with Wells Fargo Securities and Greif & Co. in LA.

Jordan played football at Yale University, New Haven, CT, where he earned his B.A. in Political Science and is a proud graduate of St. Paul's School, in Concord, NH.

"Jordan joins us with a profound understanding of the private equity landscape. We are confident that he will play a pivotal role in building on our strong existing relationships with founders, entrepreneurs and leading advisors across the industry, propelling our acquisition strategies to new heights and further solidifying our position," said Rishi Verma, Principal at GenNx360.

Jordan added, "GenNx360's commitment to institutional integrity, close collaboration, and forming genuine partnerships with its portfolio management teams and its investors aligns seamlessly with my values. I look forward to being a part of a company that prioritizes overall investment excellence and am eager to contribute to our continued success in these endeavors."

About GenNx360 Capital Partners
GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. GenNx360 partners with companies having proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing and supporting value-enhancing organic and inorganic initiatives to accelerate growth, deliver cost efficiencies, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City.

