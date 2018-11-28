GenomOncology announces Brad Wertz as Chairman and CEO

CLEVELAND, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announced today that Brad Wertz will assume the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) as of January 1, 2019. Mr. Wertz has been a founding investor and chairman of the board since the company's inception and has increased his involvement as the company has grown over the past two years. During that time, GenomOncology has expanded its product portfolio, increased its market penetration and grown its customer base.

Mr. Wertz has a lengthy track record of scaling technology companies in rapidly emerging industries from the startup phase to large, commercial enterprises both organically and through strategic partnerships. Mr. Wertz in various executive roles was instrumental in three successive transactions: Xteric Technology Group, acquired by Brulant; Brulant, acquired by Rosetta; and Rosetta, acquired by Publicis in 2011. Mr. Wertz served as President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Rosetta, COO of Brulant and President and Co-Founder of Xteric Technology Group. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of Client Services for bioinformatics software company, Acero.

Mr. Glynias will remain President and will focus on advancing the technology and product offerings to further accelerate the growth of the company.

"I am excited to partner with Manuel Glynias, founder of GenomOncology, to continue building our market-leading decision support platform for oncology," said Brad Wertz. "We will continue to focus on solving problems and providing next generation capabilities to rapidly advance precision oncology for our clients."

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology enables the application of genomics in oncology to improve patient care. We have applied our expertise in genomics, technology and data integration to create solutions for cancer care providers. Our solutions are end-to-end: from the data coming out of the sequencer to the bedside where oncologists make treatment decisions. Our technology streamlines workflow and creates actionable reports for pathologists. Downstream, we integrate molecular and clinical information, providing oncologists with powerful decision-support tools that enable treatment selection, patient identification for clinical trials, and a "patients-like-mine" feature for use in difficult cases – all delivered through a real-time platform. Our solutions also enable "Big Data" analysis of aggregate data to drive research and new insights.

For more information about GenomOncology:

Jill Lukes

Director, Channel Partnerships and Strategic Accounts

Tel: (440) 617-6087

Email: jill@genomoncology.com

SOURCE GenomOncology

Related Links

http://www.genomoncology.com

