GenomOncology Announces Strategic Partnership with WeTrials to Accelerate Clinical Trial Enrollment for CNS Cancer Patients

CLEVELAND, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology, a leading precision medicine software company, today announced a strategic partnership with WeTrials, an AI-powered patient engagement and trial enablement platform, to help CNS cancer patients access and enroll in clinical trials faster. In addition to being made available to all customers at GenomOncology. The collaboration also expands on the existing partnership between GenomOncology and Belay Diagnostics, creating a more complete pathway from molecular diagnosis to trial enrollment.

Earlier this year, Belay Diagnostics integrated GenomOncology's GO Pathology Workbench into its variant interpretation workflow for its Summit™ 2.0 liquid biopsy test — a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay that informs the diagnosis and management of primary and secondary central nervous system (CNS) malignancies. Building on that foundation, the GO Genomic Report generated through this workflow will now include a direct link to the WeTrials platform. With a single click, clinicians can move from a patient's molecular report, including GenomOncology's matched clinical trial recommendations, directly into WeTrials' patient-friendly trial information page, where complex studies are simplified, and patients can easily explore enrollment options.

"We built WeTrials on the belief that clinical trials should never be the last resort, but a first consideration," said Alireza Mansouri, MD, Co-Founder and CMO, WeTrials. "When a clinician, or even a patient, can go directly from a genomic report to our platform, then pursue trial enrollment in a streamlined process, the barriers to enrollment drop significantly. Together with GenomOncology and Belay Diagnostics, we can ensure that molecular insights open the door to innovative therapies patients might otherwise never have known existed."

"Our goal has always been to make sure the molecular information uncovered through the Summit™ test translates into real options for patients," said Dr. Honey Reddi, PhD, FACMG, Chief Laboratory Officer, Belay Diagnostics. "This collaboration with WeTrials puts the right resources directly in the hands of clinicians at the point of reporting, so, when advised, patients can move from diagnosis to clinical trial enrollment faster than ever before."

"The trial matches we surface in our genomic reports need to lead to action," said Garreth Hippe, Chief Commercial Officer, GenomOncology. "By embedding a direct link to WeTrials within the GO Genomic Report, we're giving clinicians an immediate on-ramp to enrollment support without adding complexity to their workflow. We're proud to expand on the outstanding work with Belay Diagnostics to build something that truly puts patients first, and not just for Belay but for all of our customers."

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on CNS cancer patients tested through Belay Diagnostics, with plans to expand to additional diagnostic partners and cancer types over time.

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology transforms complex clinical and molecular data into actionable intelligence for precision cancer care. The company's reporting solutions deliver embedded decision support for clinical genomic reporting and clinical trial optimization that seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows to better enable accurate decision-making for patient treatment. Visit www.genomoncology.com .

About WeTrials

WeTrials is an AI-powered patient engagement platform that helps patients and clinicians discover, understand, and pursue relevant clinical trials. By translating complex trial information into clear, patient-friendly guidance and connecting patients with study sites, WeTrials helps accelerate trial awareness, access, and enrollment. Learn more at www.wetrials.com.

About Belay Diagnostics

At Belay Diagnostics, our mission is to serve patients and those who care for them. Belay's Summit™, Ascent™ and Vantage™ liquid biopsy tests in CSF inform diagnosis, therapeutic actionability, and clinical trial options for those with CNS tumors and malignancies. Learn more at www.belaydiagnostics.com.

