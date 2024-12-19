GenomOncology Appoints Dr. Jack Lord to Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jonathan "Jack" Lord, M.D., to its Board of Directors. A nationally recognized leader in healthcare innovation, Dr. Lord brings a wealth of expertise in driving change through new technologies and therapies, making him an ideal fit for GenomOncology's mission to advance precision medicine in oncology.

Dr. Lord is a board-certified forensic pathologist and Fellow of the College of American Pathologists, with over two decades of experience in both clinical practice and healthcare administration. His career began in the U.S. Navy, where he served for 11 years in various leadership roles within the Navy Medical Department. Following his military service, Dr. Lord held senior executive positions at notable organizations including Anne Arundel Medical Center, SunHealth, and the American Hospital Association, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

Most recently, Dr. Lord was the Chief Innovation Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami. He previously served as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Humana, where he established Humana's Innovation Center, combining research, technology, and consumer experience to enhance health and well-being. His contributions to predictive sciences have been instrumental in utilizing advanced analytics to forecast and prevent illnesses.

"Dr. Lord's extensive background in healthcare innovation and management will be invaluable as we continue to lead in the field of genomic medicine," said Brad Wertz, CEO of GenomOncology. "His vision aligns with our commitment to improving patient outcomes through the integration of cutting-edge precision medicine solutions."

In addition to his executive roles, Dr. Lord has been actively involved with several prestigious boards and organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee to the Director and the National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality. His academic experience includes appointments at Dartmouth Medical School, George Washington University, and the Eastern Virginia School of Medicine.

"I am honored to join the Board of Directors at GenomOncology," said Dr. Lord. "The potential for genomic data to revolutionize cancer care is tremendous, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at GenomOncology to drive forward our shared mission."

Dr. Lord's appointment is effective immediately.

About GenomOncology:

GenomOncology is a precision medicine software company that provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve care. GenomOncology strengthens precision medicine and oncology programs by transforming valuable but unusable data into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com

