Genpact and Celonis Partner to Provide Process Improvement Roadmaps that Accelerate Enterprise Digital Transformation

NEW YORK,, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, and Celonis, a leader in enterprise performance acceleration software, today announced a strategic partnership that will allow enterprises to quickly identify, transform, and monitor critical business processes in real time to drive agility, consistency, and uncover new areas of business value in their operations.

The partnership combines Genpact's digital and process expertise in a variety of end-to-end services including finance and accounting, supply chain, sourcing and procurement, financial crimes and risk management, and insurance underwriting and claims with Celonis' patented leading-edge process-mining technology. Process mining allows companies to visualize, monitor, and enhance their operations, providing clarity on where and how to quickly and efficiently reengineer processes, and drive more strategic results.

"The partnership between Genpact and Celonis will revolutionize how companies digitally transform themselves with faster access to process improvements, disrupting the status quo on how they run, optimize, and operate their organizations," said Alison Close, research manager, digital business operations and analytics services at IDC, a leading industry analyst firm. "Companies will now have real-time insight into their business processes to optimize results and predict failure points before they happen."

The partnership leverages Genpact's expertise from managing thousands of processes across various industries, and its detailed metrics and benchmarks from extensive experience running operations for hundreds of clients. Combined with Celonis' Intelligent Business Cloud that monitors for continuous improvement and takes actions with machine learning technology, the partnership is designed to accelerate companies' digital transformations and provide more strategic roadmaps that deliver superior outcomes.

"Companies often struggle with how to get a higher return on their digital transformation investments. It's critical to determine the best place to start and quickly identify which processes are ripe for the most impactful improvements," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. "Genpact and Celonis will provide technologies and strategies clients need to speed their transformation journeys to deliver revenue growth, enhance customer experience, improve regulatory compliance, drive working capital and cash improvements, lower operating costs, and reduce losses, to name a few benefits."

The two companies will invest in developing new offerings to drive more value for clients, with resources that help enterprises better understand and monitor processes in real-time with predictive capabilities.

"Genpact's successful digital transformation strategies help their clients drive greater business outcomes," said Alex Rinke, co-founder and co-chief executive officer, Celonis. "Combining Genpact's reach, data-driven culture, and rich process and industry expertise with Celonis' technology will give companies powerful tools and resources to reimagine their operations, creating better processes that deliver extraordinary customer experiences."

See Genpact and Celonis websites for more information on the partnership.

About Celonis

Celonis (www.celonis.com) is the New York- and Munich-based leader in Enterprise Performance Acceleration software. Built on the process-mining technology it pioneered, its Intelligent Business Cloud helps organizations to rapidly remove operational friction to become a superfluid enterprise. Companies around the world including Siemens, L'Oreal, Uber, Citi, Airbus, and Vodafone rely on Celonis to guide action and drive change to business processes, resulting in millions of dollars saved and extraordinary customer experiences.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning Genpact's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking terms such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "could," "may," "shall," "will," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions, or the negative of such words or similar expressions. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to the risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

For more information: Abby Burton Genpact Media Relations - Global abby.burton@genpact.com +1 678-982-5477

Siya Belliappa Genpact Media Relations - India siya.belliappa@genpact.com +91 9823133365 Maria Scurry Celonis Media Relations m.scurry@celonis.com +1 781-366-7617

SOURCE Genpact

Related Links

http://www.genpact.com

