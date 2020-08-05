Genpact and Deloitte Form Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Business Transformation and Build Enterprise Resilience

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) and Deloitte announced a strategic alliance to offer comprehensive solutions to help organizations scale and optimize critical business operations, drive speed to outcome, deliver business transformation to enhance competitive growth, and build resilience in an uncertain future.

As clients reimagine their core businesses, the challenges that lie ahead are increasingly complex, creating a need for an ecosystem of partners to help organizations rapidly pivot and prepare for the future. Genpact and Deloitte's deep domain and technology experience, along with depth in driving transformation at scale, creates a unique combination. Genpact's strength in running intelligent operations coupled with Deloitte's breadth across advise, implement, and operate services, offer a tailored end-to-end solution for clients.

"Genpact and Deloitte are a natural fit," said Alison Close, research manager, Digital Business Operations and Analytics Services, IDC. "This alliance is a game-changer and signals a revolutionary model of providing end-to-end solutions for clients."

The alliance will deliver a number of tangible benefits to clients that can be leveraged quickly to help them accelerate their digital transformation journeys, with an emphasis on mission critical services in areas such as finance and accounting, supply chain, and procurement. Enabling clients to focus on their core strengths, the alliance will help deliver increased enterprise value without them having to build or run the solutions themselves. It will also provide access to domain depth and knowledge in the latest technologies like digital, cloud, and artificial intelligence, while optimizing process expertise.

"Businesses must leverage technology to differentiate, scale quickly, and stay ahead in today's environment," said Ayan Chatterjee, national managing principal, Operate Services, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "It's no longer about just executing the transformations; it is about continuously innovating and realizing the maximum value from these transformations over a period of time. Our alliance with Genpact brings this philosophy to the forefront. Our combined services can often generate the savings that can in fact fund these much-needed transformations."

The alliance will provide clients with both bespoke and predefined solutions to accelerate the shift to new business models and meet market demands. Genpact and Deloitte have collaborated on several joint go-to-market offerings to help clients in their transformation journeys. Two of the predefined solutions include GenOne™, a finance as-a-service offering powered by Workday, and DEAL (Digitally Enabled Accelerated Lending), that helps accelerate and lower the cost of the commercial lending process. Additionally, Deloitte and Genpact can build and execute bespoke multi-year solutions for our clients leveraging a wide array of technologies to drive large scale transformations, while operating both the legacy and the transformed environments.



"We have always believed an ecosystem of partners is the way of the future. To enable digital transformation, service providers need to create solutions by not only investing in their own people, proprietary tools, and intellectual property, but they also need to build a partner ecosystem that brings comprehensive and specialized solutions to the market," said Anil Nanduru, chief commercial officer, Genpact. "Through this alliance, clients are already seeing impact as we address their needs to drive end-to-end operational capabilities and accelerate digital transformation."

Recently, the IAOP® recognized the Deloitte-Genpact alliance for demonstrating excellence in collaboration, innovation and outcomes with the Excellence in Strategic Partnerships honor.

"In recent years, we've seen more and more Global Outsourcing 100 applicants contribute their success to strategic partnerships," said Debi Hamill, chief executive officer, IAOP. "This is something to celebrate, and for this reason, we added it as an option on the GO100 award application. But make no mistake, our new Excellence in Strategic Partnerships program is a stand-alone, admirable recognition, and we're thrilled to honor these organizations.

See Genpact's website for more information on its alliance with Deloitte.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace — delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthy society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Now celebrating 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 312,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

