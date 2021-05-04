Genpact and Fast Company Partner to Digitally Transform a World Changing Ideas Honoree

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced a partnership with Fast Company, one of the world's leading business media brands, to expand its renowned World Changing Ideas (WCI) platform . As part of this year's program, Genpact will use its digital innovation expertise to work with one winning organization on a "digital makeover," to dramatically accelerate and amplify its impact on people and communities.

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas awards shine a light on products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are pursuing innovation for the good of society and the planet. In its fifth year, the contest has recognized everything from large companies' sustainability initiatives to clever consumer products and ground-breaking government policies. Announced in conjunction with the reveal of Fast Company's 2021 winners, the editorial staff and Genpact will work together to select one honoree to digitally transform and help amplify its impact on the world.

"Fast Company and Genpact share the belief that technology can be a powerful force for change," said Stephanie Mehta, editor in chief, Fast Company. "Partnering with a purpose-led digital transformation leader adds a unique element to the annual Fast Company World Changing Ideas program. Together, we will hasten the development of a promising idea, one that could change the world."

Fast Company will chronicle Genpact's work with the selected organization – detailing the organization's digital transformation, from ideation to impact – across all of its channels, including print, digital, social, and events, throughout the year. Genpact will supplement Fast Company's coverage with behind-the-scenes storytelling at Genpact.com/purpose/fast-company-partnership , giving businesses, entrepreneurs and leaders a front-row seat to transformation in action, enabling others to create roadmaps for their own transformation journeys.

"Digital transformation is happening at an unprecedented pace, accelerated by the pandemic. Often, small changes, such as a process or supply chain modification, have the biggest effect. The private sector has a role to play in driving the change, and technology can accelerate it and amplify impact," said Stacy Simpson, chief marketing officer and global leader of corporate responsibility and diversity, equity, and inclusion, Genpact. "Real changes occur at the intersection of the desire to help and the ability to make a difference. Thanks to our partnership with Fast Company, we are living at that intersection. Harnessing the power of technology and humanity, we will help a World Changing Ideas honoree to create meaningful transformation aimed at making a difference in the world."

For additional information about Fast Company World Changing Ideas, please visit https://www.fastcompany.com/90629743/introducing-fast-companys-world-changing-ideas-honorees-for-2021 . For more details on Genpact's purpose, please visit Genpact.com/purpose .

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here . Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world's leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity, and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change, and shape the future of business. Learn more at fastcompany.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

Media Contacts:

Danielle D'Angelo

Genpact Media Relations - Global

[email protected]

+1 914-336-7951

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations - India

[email protected]

+91 9823133365

SOURCE Genpact

Related Links

http://www.genpact.com

