Genpact and Mondelēz International Co-innovate to Transform Operations for Growth through Faster, Smarter Insights from Finance Data

Building on a relationship that began in 2014 to transform Mondelēz International's finance organization into a strategic growth lever, the expanded engagement allows the two companies to continue to co-innovate and drive faster, smarter insights from finance data. Genpact supports Mondelēz International's global finance operations in 75 countries, delivering simplified and standardized operations across more than 150 finance and accounting processes.

"This new agreement underscores Genpact's success in helping us fast-track our finance transformation, harnessing the power of digital technology and deep process expertise to reimagine our operations and drive competitive growth," said Brian Gladden, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Mondelēz International. "Genpact's global reach, and deep understanding of both finance operations and our industry, makes it the strategic partner we need as we build the best snacking company in the world."

Digital technology drives visibility and speeds time-to-market

Over the last three years, Genpact has helped Mondelēz International centralize its finance and accounting delivery model from a dispersed, country-based structure into six efficient, productive global centers. Robotic process automation, dynamic workflow, mobility, and other digital technologies have automated and streamlined operations to drive more strategic business decisions and speed time-to-market.

Today, Mondelēz International can achieve value-added insights faster than ever before through easy access to accurate, actionable data. The finance organization has significantly improved the time-to-close cycle; every month and quarter close has trended better than the previous one. Mondelēz International is investing the savings unlocked through simplified, more efficient operations into innovation and special projects to drive revenue. The new contract with Genpact will extend transformation benefits across other parts of Mondelēz International's shared services organization.

"Driving agility and improving margins are table stakes in the competitive snacking industry to meet evolving consumer trends. To succeed, companies need to reimagine how to unlock areas for growth," said Balkrishan 'BK' Kalra, business leader, Consumer Packaged Goods, Genpact. "Our co-innovation with Mondelēz International will continue to create new ways to drive profitability, including leveraging advanced technologies like artificial intelligence. Our deep domain expertise, combined with products and services powered by our Genpact Cora platform, deliver significant value to support Mondelēz International's growth strategy."

To learn more about how Mondelēz International continues to transform its finance organization into a strategic global center of excellence that powers competitive growth, see the case study.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) is building the best snacking company in the world, with 2017 net revenues of approximately $26 billion. Creating more moments of joy in approximately 160 countries, Mondelēz International is a world leader in biscuits, chocolate, gum, candy and powdered beverages, featuring global Power Brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolate; and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 78,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

