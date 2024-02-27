Genpact Announces Five-Year Digital Transformation Engagement with Tropicana Brands Group to Reengineer Global Business Services

Collaboration includes end-to-end digital transformation of finance and accounting, S/4 HANA testing, and leveraging of AI solutions to streamline supply chain operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced a strategic five-year collaboration with Tropicana Brands Group , a leading chilled beverage company, to transform its global business services and supply chain operations.

Genpact will leverage its domain expertise and digital business platform to implement standardized processes, data analytics, and innovative digital solutions to transform Tropicana Brand Group's finance and accounting (F&A) operations. The efforts will help to streamline and automate a wide range of essential F&A operations, encompassing Master Data, Accounts Payable, Expense Management, Order to Cash, General Accounting, Reporting, Customer Supply Chain, Procurement Operations, and others. As part of the engagement, Genpact will conduct S/4 HANA testing to help deploy new systems while enabling new Global Business Services capabilities. The companies also will implement generative AI to automate and transform the business processes.

"Tropicana Brands Group is committed to delivering modern enterprise business services that are future-ready and aligned with our growth plans," said Matt Murray, Head of Corporate Finance, Tropicana Brands Group. "Through partnership with Genpact, we anticipate seamless and connected experiences at every touchpoint. Tropicana Brands Group is committed to fostering new growth through innovative processes, cutting-edge technology, and data analytics."

"Consumer goods companies looking to modernize and grow need robust, integrated solutions that align processes with operations across the entire value chain," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing and Consumer and Healthcare, Genpact. "Tropicana Brands Group exemplifies this approach by strategically reengineering its business through the use of advanced digital technologies and data analytics to enhance revenue, profitability, and innovation."

