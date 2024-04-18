Genpact Ranked as Market Leader in HFS Research Inaugural Customer Experience Service Providers Horizon Report

Recognition underlines Genpact's expertise in customer experience and driving outcomes for clients by leveraging innovative AI solutions

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, announced it has earned the highest ranking in the HFS Research Horizons report, "HFS Horizons: Customer Experience Service Providers, 2024." For the first time, HFS Research analyzed how the top service providers are supporting their clients' customer service functions as they transform interactions from digital to experience-driven.

This is HFS Research's first competitive assessment of 22 leading service providers that have developed robust, multifaceted customer service solutions backed by technology. Companies were evaluated across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact that aligned with HFS Horizons' proprietary criteria.

The report calls out Genpact's demonstrated, "ability to support the CX function of enterprises in their journey from functional digital transformation to EX=CX within the enterprise to create new value through ecosystems." Additionally, it notes how the company leverages its digital business platform, Cora ContactUs.ai, to enable seamless customer service by uniting the right processes, people, and products.

"We empower our clients to increase their market presence and competitive advantage by delivering Total Experience journeys across their target customers," said Anu Sachdeva, Global Service Line and Solutions Leader, Genpact. "Genpact's domain-led, AI-first solutions connect functional silos and drive enterprise-wide outcomes for our clients."

HFS Research notes that the Total Experience approach by Rightpoint (a Genpact company) binds customer, employee, and product capabilities and helps enterprises connect immersive dots across the organization. This framework provides a holistic set of AI solutions, solving enterprise challenges and delivering value end-to-end.

"Genpact's clients recognize the firm as being a great partner for its ability to collaborate and deep understanding of businesses to deliver value. This, along with its deep industry expertise and proprietary AI and data assets, landed Genpact as our top ranking in our first Customer Experience Horizon report," said Melissa O'Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

Recognition in the 2024 HFS Customer Experience Service Providers Horizon report reinforces Genpact's foundation of innovation, and a strong focus on expertise to end-to-end customer experience through data-tech-AI.

For more information about Genpact and its customer experience services, please visit: https://www.genpact.com/services/customer-care and https://www.genpact.com/cora/contact-us-ai

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

