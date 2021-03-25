Genpact Appoints Tamara Franklin to Board of Directors

Franklin brings leadership in driving digital transformation initiatives across digital technology, data, and analytics to help reimagine client experiences. She spent several years at IBM, where she was responsible for strategic planning, business development, and customer acquisition for the company's North American media and entertainment practice. She also drove IBM's digital transformation initiatives in North America.

Prior to IBM, Franklin led digital strategy across brand experience, products, services, technology infrastructure and partnerships at Scripps Networks Interactive, now Discovery, Inc. She also oversaw digital distribution and the company's relationship with such external stakeholders as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.

Franklin earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University and a bachelor's degree in English from Yale University.

"We are excited about the expertise and proven success in driving innovation that Tamara will bring to our strategic conversations," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "We look forward to her adding to our board's diverse views."

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

