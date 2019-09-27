Genpact, Deloitte, and OneSource Virtual Launch Finance and Accounting Solution to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Workday Financial Management

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, in partnership with Deloitte, a leader in audit, consulting, tax, and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, and OneSource Virtual, a leading provider of business process services and automated solutions for Workday, today launched GenOneTM, a finance-as-a-service (FaaS) solution that reimagines finance operations and helps companies enhance competitive growth.

GenOne, the first FaaS solution built around Workday Financial Management, provides a flexible business model allowing companies to scale and manage their finance operations. Workday and GenOne's focused offering helps CFOs and their teams increase agility, manage capital and finance planning more strategically, and work more effectively with internal business partners. Workday Financial Management unifies a full range of accounting capabilities to provide organizations with real-time business insights, and levels of speed and control required to meet the complex needs of today's business landscape.

"GenOne delivers unique cost advantages, output-based pricing, and flexible contracting," said Alison Close, research manager, digital business operations and analytics services, IDC, a leading industry analyst firm. "Traditional managed services providers will be hard pressed to compete with FaaS solutions like GenOne."

GenOne builds on key Workday benefits to help clients quickly gain an expanded view of their business health, close cycle time, and improve internal controls and consistency across global operations. It also takes advantage of the Genpact Cora digital business platform, which leverages the power of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, and dynamic workflow.

"As companies continue to pursue multiple financial transformation journeys, they're feeling tremendous pressure to produce quick returns," said Katie Stein, chief strategy officer and global business leader, Enterprise Services, Genpact. "GenOne allows CFOs to be quickly at the forefront of continuous digital innovation and run their finance operations with agility and flexibility."

The GenOne solution brings together Genpact's best-in-class finance and accounting expertise and Deloitte's deep experience as a Workday services partner.

"Today's digital economy demands that finance organizations provide value faster, more efficiently, and with greater insights. GenOne will create more opportunities for our clients to radically simplify their financial processes, free up people for more strategic activities, and upgrade their aging legacy technologies," said Matt Schwenderman, principal, Deloitte Consulting, and U.S. leader of its Workday Financial Management practice. "Bringing together the experiences and capabilities of Genpact, OneSource Virtual, and Deloitte to solve some of CFOs' most pressing challenges in an innovative way is truly exciting."

The GenOne solution also leverages OneSource Virtual's patented Workday integration technology tailored to enabling CFOs and their teams to analyze data immediately, with relevant, contextual financial insights. They can focus on driving strategic business outcomes instead of spending additional time to figure out how to pull essential information from numerous sources throughout an enterprise.

"Working with Genpact and Deloitte has allowed us to use our unique technology and expertise in Workday to accelerate an organization's finance transformation," said Trey Campbell, CEO, OneSource Virtual.

Please visit Genpact's website for more information on the GenOne solution.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), its global network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services. Our network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte's more than 286,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About OneSource Virtual

Founded in 2008, OneSource Virtual is a pioneer of Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) and supports the automated delivery, including Robotic Process as a Service (RPaaS), of solutions exclusively using Workday software. OneSource Virtual's services empower organizations of all sizes by encouraging HR to become a strategic partner within the organization, aligning to business growth and scaling by demand through Workday deployment, consulting, and in-application payroll administration, benefit administration and application management services. OneSource Virtual's global headquarters is located in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations across North America and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.onesourcevirtual.com.

For more information:

Abby Burton

Genpact Media Relations - Global

abby.burton@genpact.com

+1 678-982-5477 Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations - India

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

+91 9823133365 Cay Gliebe

OneSource Virtual Media Relations

Cgliebe@onesourcevirtual.com

+1 404-434-2391

SOURCE Genpact

Related Links

http://www.genpact.com

