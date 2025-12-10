Genpact Expands Executive Team with Leadership Appointments

"We are intentionally disrupting ourselves, building a new Genpact and defining the future of Agentic Operations," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "We are incredibly excited to add these highly talented, tech-fluent leaders, further positioning Genpact to accelerate growth and value for our clients and ourselves."

These appointments bring proven industry expertise and strong leadership to the organization:

Vijay Vijayasankar joins Genpact as the Head of Corporate Development. In his new role, Vijay will be responsible for accelerating Genpact's start-up partnership ecosystem, fast-tracking capability building, and expanding Genpact's solutions portfolio. Vijay joins Genpact from IBM Consulting where he held various leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer for the Americas, leader of Data, AI & IOT and most recently Managing Partner for Financial Services. Prior to IBM, he served as Global Vice President of Engineering at SAP Labs and led MongoDB's strategic partner ecosystem.





joins Genpact as the Head of Corporate Development. In his new role, Vijay will be responsible for accelerating Genpact's start-up partnership ecosystem, fast-tracking capability building, and expanding Genpact's solutions portfolio. Vijay joins Genpact from IBM Consulting where he held various leadership roles, including Chief Technology Officer for the Americas, leader of Data, AI & IOT and most recently Managing Partner for Financial Services. Prior to IBM, he served as Global Vice President of Engineering at SAP Labs and led MongoDB's strategic partner ecosystem. Wayne Busch joins Genpact as the Head of NextGen Enterprises. In this role, Wayne will be responsible for building new and long-term relationships with fast-growing, mid-market companies that represent the next generation of market disruptors. Prior to joining Genpact, Wayne served as Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation Services at NTT Data, where he re-architected go-to-market strategies, solutioning, and global delivery activities across all digital practices and industries. Prior to NTT Data, Wayne spent 25 years at Accenture, where he led multiple segments of Financial Services in North America.





joins Genpact as the Head of NextGen Enterprises. In this role, Wayne will be responsible for building new and long-term relationships with fast-growing, mid-market companies that represent the next generation of market disruptors. Prior to joining Genpact, Wayne served as Group President, Consulting and Digital Transformation Services at NTT Data, where he re-architected go-to-market strategies, solutioning, and global delivery activities across all digital practices and industries. Prior to NTT Data, Wayne spent 25 years at Accenture, where he led multiple segments of Financial Services in North America. Sydney Brie Schaub joins Genpact as the Chief Legal Officer. In her role, Sydney will be responsible for leading Genpact's legal teams and driving an AI-first transformation of the function to further accelerate business value and growth. Prior to Genpact, Sydney was the Chief Legal Officer of Opendoor Technologies. Sydney has also served as a key member of legal teams across several technology companies, including Google, Square, Rent the Runway, and Gemini.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Alexia Taxiarchos

+1-617-259-8172

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact