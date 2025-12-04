HFS Research Recognizes Genpact as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in its Intelligent Supply Chain Services Assessment

HFS Research cites Genpact's AI-driven supply chain innovation, well-established as-a-service operating model, and measurable financial impact

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced its recognition as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Intelligent Supply Chain Services, 2025 assessment. HFS Research highlights Genpact's AI-optimized supply chain operations, technology innovation, deep domain expertise, and proven ability to deliver outcome-based supply chain transformation at scale.

"Genpact has adroitly fused its as-a-service operating ethos with domain-tempered AI, positioning itself as a lodestar of measurable supply chain value," said Ashish Chaturvedi, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "Its agentic innovations, particularly in planning and orchestration, have cemented its role as a catalyst of tangible fiscal efficiency across its core client portfolio."

What makes Genpact stand out? According to HFS:

As-a-service operating model: The report highlights our well-established outcomes-focused model spanning planning, sourcing, order management, logistics, and aftermarket services. Standout offerings include planning-as-a-service, control-tower-as-a-service and order management-as-a-service

Deep technology expertise: Our large pool of tech-trained talent across Kinaxis, Blue Yonder, ketteQ, ServiceNow, Microsoft, AWS, Databricks, and Celonis enables seamless execution and innovation

AI and agentic innovation: HFS notes the use of packaged agents for demand and supply planning, sourcing, order orchestration, predictive logistics, and field support, along with significant advancements in agentic-powered Genpact Order Assist, inventory management, digital twins, and process-mining overlays

"Clients need partners who can fuse real-world operational expertise with next-generation AI," said Gopal VK, Supply Chain Services Business Leader, Genpact. "Our agentic supply chain solutions, advanced analytics, and AI-driven planning help organizations make faster decisions, unlock savings, and build resilient, future-ready operations."

The report spotlights a few examples of Genpact's supply chain solutions delivering real financial and operational impact.

A global food and beverage leader saved $99 million (€85 million) with an integrated planning hub

A major packaged and frozen foods company unlocked over $50 million in savings by modernizing end-to-end planning

A life sciences company boosted customer experience by 10%-20% after transforming order management

A food and beverage company saw a 25%–35% reduction in cost-per-order by improving truck utilization

Click here to download the full report, and visit our page to learn more about Genpact's supply chain services and solutions.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and Facebook .

About HFS Research

HFS Research is a leading research and advisory authority on enterprise transformation, serving Fortune 500 companies with fearless insights and actionable strategies. With unparalleled access to Global 2000 executives and deep expertise in AI, automation, and digital business models, HFS empowers organizations to make confident decisions that create sustainable competitive advantage. For more information, visit: www.hfsresearch.com.

