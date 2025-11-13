Genpact Limited Announces Pricing of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2030 by Genpact UK Finco plc and Genpact USA, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited ("Genpact") (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence and last-mile expertise, today announced the pricing by its wholly owned subsidiaries, Genpact UK Finco plc ("Genpact UK") and Genpact USA, Inc. ("Genpact USA"), of their underwritten public offering (the "Notes Offering") of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of Genpact UK and Genpact USA and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Genpact and Genpact Luxembourg S.à r.l. ("Genpact Luxembourg"). Genpact expects the Notes Offering to close on November 18, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Genpact intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include repaying or redeeming Genpact Luxembourg's and Genpact USA's outstanding 1.750% senior notes due 2026 at or prior to their maturity on April 10, 2026.

The Notes Offering is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus filed as part of an effective shelf registration statement by Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, Genpact UK and Genpact USA with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Form S-3 (File No. 333-291491). You may obtain a copy of the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, and the final prospectus supplement, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Genpact, any underwriter, or any dealer participating in the Notes Offering will arrange to send you any of those documents upon request by contacting the lead joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll free at 1-800-645-3751. BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and TD Securities (USA) LLC are also acting as joint-book running managers for the Notes Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, or related guarantees nor shall there be any offer, solicitation, or sale of any Notes or the related guarantees in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Safe Harbor

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Genpact and its consolidated subsidiaries, including Genpact Luxembourg, Genpact UK and Genpact USA, could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding the Notes Offering, statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, Genpact UK and Genpact USA for future operations; any statements regarding the intended guarantees of the Notes; any statements regarding the potential repayment or redemption of certain indebtedness of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg or Genpact USA; any other statements of expectation or belief and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Other important factors that could cause the statements made in this document or the actual results of operations or financial condition of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, Genpact UK or Genpact USA to differ include, without limitation, that the Notes Offering is subject to market conditions and a number of other conditions and the final terms may vary substantially as a result of market and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the Notes Offering will be completed as described herein or at all. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected; and other risks that are described in Genpact's SEC reports, including but not limited to the risks described in Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Except as required by law, each of Genpact, Genpact Luxembourg, Genpact UK and Genpact USA assumes no obligation to and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

