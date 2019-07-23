Genpact Extends Relationship with IRI to Drive Competitive Advantage for Consumer Goods, Retail, and Media Companies

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it is extending its relationship with IRI, a global leader in innovative solutions and services for consumer, retail, and media companies, building on more than a decade of working together.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Genpact will continue to provide operations and automation services and analytics support to help IRI in its overall efforts to efficiently deliver augmented intelligence from purchase, point-of-sale, promotional, loyalty, demographic, and additional consumer data. These solutions help IRI's clients optimize pricing and promotions, model markets, and segment customers to win market share and accelerate growth.

"As one of IRI's most important operational partners, Genpact provides value through an intense focus on reliable delivery and quality control, a commitment to process optimization and automation, and a talented and dedicated workforce," said Michael Rosenthal, executive vice president of Global Operations for IRI. "Genpact complements its operational skills with domain expertise in consumer goods and retail, as well as sales and marketing analytics that support IRI's continued innovation on behalf of its clients."

Genpact will continue to play a role in mission critical processes on a global scale in support of IRI's strategy to automate insight development and enable augmented decision making.

"In today's lightning-speed digital economy, the explosion of consumer data can enable unprecedented growth opportunities for companies — but only if they can recognize trends accurately and formulate strategies quickly to seize the moment before it passes," said Balkrishan 'BK' Kalra, businesses leader, consumer goods, retail, life sciences, and healthcare at Genpact. "We share IRI's vision to transform the way clients in the retail, consumer goods, and media industries make business decisions, with smarter, faster insights from data that leverages automation, analytics, and AI technologies."

