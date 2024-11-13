Genpact Named a Leader in Avasant's 2024 Insurance Business Process Transformation RadarView Report

Genpact's deep insurance and advanced technology expertise drive transformation and agility

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the inaugural edition of Avasant's 2024 Insurance Business Process Transformation RadarView™ report. This recognition highlights Genpact's deep insurance expertise, coupled with its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver end-to-end insurance transformations that improve agility and drive competitive advantages for its enterprise clients.

"As the AI revolution unfolds, insurance leaders are reinventing their operations, requiring foresight and agility to stay competitive," said Suhas Sethi, Global Business Leader for Insurance at Genpact. "This latest acknowledgment of our deep industry knowledge and advanced technology expertise reflects our commitment to driving AI innovations that provide data-driven insights, challenge conventional thinking, and deliver scalable, meaningful value."

Avasant evaluated 22 leading service providers offering insurance business process transformation services. Leaders are distinguished by their practice maturity, investments and innovation, and partner ecosystem.

"As the insurance industry shifts toward digital transformation, Genpact leverages AI, analytics, and automation through its proprietary platforms and partner ecosystem to help address the demand for faster and more accurate claims processing, enhanced customer engagement, and cost management with its end-to-end solutions," said Swapnil Bhatnagar, Partner at Avasant. "Its expertise in integrating generative AI solutions, including Cora ContactUs.ai for customer service automation and AI-powered claims handling, enables insurers to streamline customer interactions and improve operational efficiency."

Genpact combines deep functional and industry expertise with advanced technologies, embedding AI across the insurance value chain to help deliver faster claims resolution, more precise underwriting, improved customer experience, and overall cost efficiency. These innovations create a seamless, data-driven ecosystem for insurers, reinsurers, brokers, and insurtechs to benefit from greater transparency, quicker service delivery, and more personalized insurance solutions. By optimizing operational efficiency and enabling data-driven decision-making, Genpact empowers stakeholders in the insurance industry to enhance their agility and build competitive advantages.

"With a strong presence in North America, United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, and consistent investments in building strategic partnerships around generative AI and automation, Genpact supports insurers in navigating regulatory challenges, reducing claims handling costs, enhancing risk evaluation and underwriting capabilities, and elevating customer experiences," continued Bhatnagar. "This comprehensive approach has earned Genpact recognition as a Leader in Avasant's Insurance Business Process Transformation 2024 RadarView."

For more information on Genpact's insurance services, visit: https://www.genpact.com/industries/insurance.

