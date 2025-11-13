Genpact Recognized in Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Awards

Genpact demonstrates excellence in enabling agentic enterprise transformation within Salesforce ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award winner in the Consumer Goods category for its transformational work with Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV).

"Our work with Advantage Solutions shows how Genpact delivers AI-powered solutions that solve real-world problems at scale," said Tarun Chopra, Global Business Leader, Consumer Goods, Genpact. "We are thrilled to be recognized by Salesforce for our innovation in order management and our ability to address complex challenges in a way that positions clients for future growth and efficiency."

Advantage Solutions, the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America, had a complex business model and a heavily customized legacy order management system (OMS) that led to inefficiencies. To better serve its 4,000 consumer packaged goods (CPG) clients, Advantage Solutions was looking for a holistic platform to orchestrate the lifecycle of a customer order, supporting over eight million back-office transactions, including contracts, orders, invoices, cash applications, and deductions.

Following multiple innovation workshops with Advantage Solutions, Genpact's domain experts developed a multi-platform solution powered by Salesforce:

Order Management System (OMS): An industry-first Salesforce-based OMS solution designed to automate the order orchestration process and provide OMS as a service for small and medium businesses.

Agentforce Service: A system of engagement for orchestrating activities, tracking progress, and monitoring outcomes.

MuleSoft: A single translation layer across all electronic data interchange (EDI) partners to reduce client and customer onboarding time.

By automating its order management process, Advantage Solutions improved supply chain efficiency and visibility, leading to more informed decision-making and faster onboarding for clients and customers, enhancing service delivery overall.

"Our new order management platform harnesses the power of data and AI to optimize and simplify complex supply chains," said Brandon Thornell, Executive Vice President, Branded Services, Advantage Solutions. "By combining Genpact's industry knowledge and process intelligence with the powerful capabilities of Agentforce Commerce, we're driving insights that help us improve our order management process, from forecasting to delivery tracking, and every critical step in-between."

"Salesforce partners are helping customers build their digital labor with Agentforce and realize the full value of their agent implementations," said Jim Steele, President, Global Strategic Customers and Partners, Salesforce. "The Salesforce 2025 Partner Innovation Awards recognize partners like Genpact that are driving agentic enterprise transformations for customers by delivering industry-specific Agentforce implementations and innovative agentic solutions."

By leveraging the full power of the Salesforce ecosystem to solve complex business challenges, innovate with new technologies, and drive customer transformation, Genpact is a prime example of a partner delivering creative solutions to help customers navigate their biggest hurdles.

For more information about Genpact's partnership with Salesforce, please visit http://www.genpact.com/partners/salesforce.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geraldine Lim

Genpact Media Relations

+1-951-318-3494

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact