Genpact Named One of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for Two Consecutive Years

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies for the second year in a row.

Genpact is one of only three honorees in the consulting industry for 2019. The award underscores the quality of Genpact's ethics and compliance program, organizational culture, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, and leadership and reputation.

In 2019, the Ethisphere Institute recognized 128 honorees spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The 13th class of honorees illustrate how these companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.

"This award is a testament to Genpact's culture. Based on a foundation of integrity, our culture fosters transparent and ethical practices that allow us to provide value to our clients, shareholders, and stakeholder communities around the world," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, president and CEO, Genpact. "We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for two consecutive years. We will continue to nurture these practices to positively impact our employees, our clients, and the communities in which we operate."

"Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer Timothy Erblich. "I congratulate everyone at Genpact for earning this recognition."

Methodology and Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute's Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which provides a quantitative way to assess a company's performance in an objective, consistent and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. Best practices and insights from the 2019 honorees were released in a report and webcast in March and April.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 87,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 25 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

