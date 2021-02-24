Genpact Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for Third Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced it has received one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies awards, presented by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the third year that Ethisphere has recognized Genpact, which is one of only four honorees in the consulting services category for 2021. The award emphasizes the quality of Genpact's ethics and compliance program, organizational culture, corporate citizenship and responsibility, governance, leadership, innovation, and reputation. Ethisphere also recognizes Genpact for demonstrating the connection between good ethical practices and performance.

"Genpact's purpose is the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people, and ethics are a cornerstone of achieving and living up to that purpose. It is an honor that Ethisphere has recognized us as one of the world's most ethical companies," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "This award is a great recognition of the commitment of our more than 90,000 people, who embody curiosity, courage, incisiveness, and integrity to provide value to our clients, shareholders, and communities around the world."

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Timothy Erblich, chief executive officer, Ethisphere. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Genpact for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

In 2021, the Ethisphere Institute recognized 135 honorees spanning 22 countries and 47 industries. See https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees for the complete list.

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, Ethisphere streamlined the process and expanded question set to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic; environmental, social, and governance factors; safety; equity and inclusion; and social justice.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

