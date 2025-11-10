Genpact Named the Celonis® Game Changer Global Partner of the Year for 2025

Genpact is recognized for delivering scaled AI and process intelligence outcomes, helping enterprises move beyond pilot activity

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, has been named the Celonis® Game Changer Partner of the Year for 2025. The recognition reflects Genpact's continued success helping enterprises unlock measurable value through process intelligence, AI, and automation.

Genpact's Eric Gampenrieder (L), Manish Gupta, and Michael Gordon accept the Celonis 2025 Game Changer Partner of the Year award from Celonis founders Alexander Rinke (Co-CEO), Bastian Nominacher (Co-CEO) Martin Klenk (CTO) during Celosphere 2025 in Munich.

"Our partnership with Celonis is helping global enterprises move from insight to action faster," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer, Genpact. "By combining process intelligence, data, and AI, we are reshaping how businesses run and delivering meaningful business results."

Genpact embeds Celonis Process Intelligence across large-scale finance, supply chain, procurement, and operations programs. The companies also collaborate closely on innovation and go-to-market efforts, supported by strong executive alignment and Genpact's 'Client Zero' approach to using Celonis internally to improve its own operations.

"As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Genpact stands out for turning process intelligence into real business impact," said Amar Vaidya, Global Leader - GSI Ecosystem, Technology & Services, Celonis. "We are proud to recognize their achievements and shared commitment to client outcomes."

Recent client successes include:

Earlier this year, Genpact and Celonis jointly launched the Genpact Transportation Costs & Performance app, built on the Celonis Process Intelligence platform. This solution targets transportation/logistics operations and helps users reduce costs, improve carrier performance, optimize routes and loads. A global CPG company used this app to analyze ~700,000 annual shipments across 200 carriers, uncovered excessive spot-freight costs, then redesigned carrier management, achieving expected savings up to USD $6 million and an approximately 15% improvement in on-time delivery.

A global life sciences and laboratory technology leader applied Celonis Process Intelligence with Genpact's analytics and automation expertise to strengthen accounts receivable performance , accelerate cash conversion , and streamline order-to-cash cycle times .

, accelerate , and streamline . A global beauty manufacturer deployed Celonis with Genpact to improve processing cycle times, enhance working capital efficiency, and elevate finance operations performance across global business units.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

