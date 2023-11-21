Genpact Named to Forbes 2023 List of World's Best Management Consulting Firms

Recognized for the second consecutive year for expertise in orchestrating end-to-end transformation to drive impact for clients

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced today its inclusion in the Forbes list of the "World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023."

To assemble this list, Forbes in collaboration with Statista Inc, a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking authority, conducted an independent evaluation of numerous multinational management consultancies across 40 countries, spanning 13 diverse industries and 14 functional areas. This rigorous evaluation process leveraged comprehensive online surveys completed by client partners and senior executives from participating consulting firms. These individuals were asked to evaluate companies on a global scale, rating their services in certain industries as well as functional consulting areas, to identify the world's best management consulting firms.

"Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication of exceptional talent at Genpact," said BK Kalra, CEO-Designate, Genpact. "We're not just transforming businesses; we're enabling our clients to innovate with AI, data, and new-age technologies to outcompete in their markets."

This is Genpact's latest third-party recognition as a recognized partner of choice. Other recent awards include:

See the full list of 2023 winners on the Forbes website, here.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedInTwitterYouTube, and Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT:
Siya Belliappa
Genpact Media Relations – Global
+1 718-561-9843
[email protected]

