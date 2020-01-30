Genpact Partners with KONE to Redesign Finance Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced a partnership with KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry. The partnership will strengthen KONE's finance operations by enhancing the efficiency of financial transactions and optimizing business decision support.

"The ability to drive transformation through an organization – from operational processes through to customer experience, allows businesses to create value by driving better outcomes, unlocking new business models, and repositioning themselves in the market," said Patrick Cogny, global business leader, Hi-Tech, Manufacturing, and Services, Genpact. "This new model we are creating with KONE leverages digital technology and advanced analytics to connect the enterprise with customers, suppliers, and partners, and enables the business to improve the end-customer experience."

Genpact's deep domain and process expertise, coupled with its ability to leverage advanced analytics and data visualization, will improve effectiveness and efficiency in KONE's finance operations. This digital led transformation allows KONE to better invest in its vision to deliver the best People Flow® experience for users and customers.

"Our 'Winning with Customers' strategy aims at creating value for customers and partners, speeding up innovation and creating differentiation in the market," said Ilkka Hara, chief financial officer, KONE. "Genpact's ability to drive transformation at scale with intelligent operations and digital solutions will help us to serve our customers and users in smarter and more convenient ways."

See Genpact's website for more details on its Hi Tech, Manufacturing solutions and recently launched research report on finance and accounting. Visit the KONE website to learn more.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2019, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 10 billion, and at the end of the year approximately 60,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. www.kone.com

For more information: Danielle D'Angelo Genpact Media Relations - Global danielle.dangelo@genpact.com +1 914-336-7951

Siya Belliappa Genpact Media Relations - India siya.belliappa@genpact.com +91 9823133365



SOURCE Genpact

Related Links

http://www.genpact.com

