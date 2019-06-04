Genpact President and CEO "Tiger" Tyagarajan to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

NEW YORK, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that President and CEO "Tiger" Tyagarajan will be presenting at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 6 at 1:00pm EDT at the Lowes Chicago Hotel, 455 North Drive in Chicago, Illinois.

A live webcast of the event will be available at investors.genpact.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the event.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 87,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 25 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

