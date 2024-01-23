Genpact Recognized as a "Sustainable Corporate of the Year" by Frost & Sullivan for the Second Consecutive Year

Achievement reinforces Genpact's ongoing commitment to sustainability driven by AI, technology, and measurement practices

NEW DELHI, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, has been named by Frost & Sullivan as a "Sustainable Corporate of the Year" in the services vertical for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, five Genpact sites across India including Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bangalore received individual leadership recognition for establishing and implementing sustainable practices, including the use of renewable energy and green building initiatives.

This award is a testament to Genpact's ability to fuse its expertise and collaborative innovation to elevate its global sustainability program and green IT solutions. These value-driven outcomes include server virtualization, data center consolidation, and cloud-based solutions to reduce energy consumption. Last year, the company dedicated a significant investment to advanced analytics and AI to track and report overall carbon footprints and create data-driven solutions to improve outcomes.

"Genpact's AI-first approach is paramount in effectively supporting sustainability goals that drive meaningful decisions, measure progress, and demonstrate tangible global impact," said, Vidya Srinivasan, Global Infrastructure, Risk and Logistics Leader, Genpact. "Being named as a second-consecutive recipient solidifies our ongoing pursuit of creating a more resilient world by leveraging data and AI as key transformation levers to build sustainable communities worldwide."

The 14th edition of the Sustainability 4.0 Awards showcases world-class examples of embedding sustainable practices, rooted in stakeholder value creation, building safer environments, and ensuring a stronger sense of community. Participating businesses were evaluated on four key pillars of sustainability: Purpose, Partnership, Planet, and People.

"Congratulations to Genpact and all the winners for setting a pioneering example by seamlessly integrating their Digitalization initiatives with Sustainability strategies," said Rahul Sharma, VP & Global Head, Digital Transformation & Sustainability, Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan's Sustainability 4.0 Awards establish a global framework for evaluating and recognizing companies that embody the triple bottom line and circular economy concepts. This recognition empowers businesses to discover innovative pathways for sustainable growth, ensuring enduring stakeholder value."

As of 2022, Genpact has lowered Scope 1 and 2 emissions (tCO2e) by 36% globally, and its water and energy consumption declined 23%, compared to 2017. During the fourth quarter, 2023, Genpact commenced the validation of its near-term targets for Net Zero by SBTi, which is expected to be completed in early  2024.

See the full list of winners on the Frost & Sullivan website, here.

About Frost & Sullivan
For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success.

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 125,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Roopanki Kalra
Genpact Media Relations – India 
+91 9971634388
[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact

