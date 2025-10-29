Genpact Recognized by Forbes as One of the World's Best Employers 2025

Recognition for the fifth consecutive year reaffirms Genpact's ongoing commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning, innovation, and career growth

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, today announced its inclusion on the annual Forbes list of "World's Best Employers 2025" for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to Genpact's commitment to building a positive and inclusive workplace culture that values flexibility, well-being, and professional growth.

"Being recognized as a world's best employers for five consecutive years reflects our commitment to our people as we become a more AI and agentic-driven company," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Our culture of continuous learning and client centricity means our employees aren't just witnessing the AI revolution - they're leading it. Our combination of cutting-edge technology and deep investment in human potential is what makes Genpact an extraordinary place to build a career."s

To compile this list, Forbes, in collaboration with market research firm Statista, conducted independent online surveys of more than 300,000 employees working in companies with global operations and at least 1,000 employees across over 50 countries. Participating employees were asked how likely they were to recommend their employer to family and friends, and they rated the company on various criteria, including salary, career advancement opportunities, work-life balance, and company reputation. Survey respondents could also evaluate former employers (within the past two years) and companies they knew through their own industry knowledge and through friends and family who worked there.

This is Genpact's latest recognition as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include –

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

