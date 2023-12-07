Genpact Strengthens Executive Team with Leadership Appointments for Investor Relations and Marketing

Company names Krista Bessinger as Head of Investor Relations and Caitlin Blewett as Chief Marketing Officer, bolstering Genpact's growth agenda centered around data, technology, and AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced the following appointments to its executive team:

  • Krista Bessinger -- appointed Head of Investor Relations (IR), with the responsibility for shaping and overseeing a comprehensive, strategic IR program. Prior to joining Genpact, Bessinger served in several senior IR roles, including as head of IR and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) functions for Twitter beginning with the company's IPO and leading to its acquisition in 2022. Preceding her tenure at Twitter, she was Senior Director, Investor Relations at Zynga, and Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for YouTube at Google. Earlier in her career, she was a sell-side research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, covering the Internet and software sectors, and as a buy-side research analyst at Amerindo Investment Advisors. Bessinger holds a bachelor's degree with honors from Smith College.

  • Caitlin Blewett -- appointed Chief Marketing Officer with the responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the company's marketing function, including reinforcing and growing Genpact's brand, reputation, and awareness with cutting-edge marketing strategies to support the company's business goals. Blewett, with over 20 years of global B2B and B2C marketing experience, previously led Deloitte's Marketing Strategy Center of Excellence and its Digital Marketing and Marketing Communications divisions. Her expertise spans brand building, revenue growth, and organizational change across Financial Services, Life Sciences, Technology, and Consumer Packaged Goods. She has held leadership roles at WPP and Publicis Groupe, leading award-winning, cross-disciplinary teams. Blewett holds a bachelor's degree in journalism, advertising, and communications from Indiana University.

"Both Krista and Caitlin bring exceptional expertise and industry acumen to help propel Genpact into the future, and each will play an important role in shaping key strategic initiatives across our finance and marketing functions," said BK Kalra, CEO-Designate, Genpact. "We are on the cusp of what is going to be one of the biggest inflection points in our industry, where an AI-driven world of work will be the path forward, and we have assembled a deep and talented team aligned to this strategy."

About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 125,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

