Genpact to Open New Sites in Costa Rica and Mexico through Expanded Partnership with Walmart

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it will open a new finance and accounting (F&A) delivery center in Heredia, Costa Rica and a digital innovation hub in Guadalajara, Mexico focused on advanced analytics, as a result of its expanded partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

As it opens new operations in Costa Rica and adds a facility to its existing sites in Mexico, Genpact will capitalize on its expertise in digital transformation to help manage Walmart's Global Business Services' F&A operations in Latin America. Under the new agreement, the partnership continues to leverage Genpact's expertise in advanced technologies and analytics, and domain and process depth in retail and consumer goods, to help Walmart accelerate its digital transformation, fuel long-term growth, and unlock savings for reinvestment in its continued innovation.

"Since we started working together last fall, our co-innovation has seen immediate progress in transforming our finance and accounting operations in Bentonville, Arkansas, improving quality of service and experience, and reducing cycle times," said Clay Johnson, executive vice president and enterprise chief information officer, Walmart. "We look forward to expanding these results now in Latin America and delivering value that is in the best interest of our associates and customers."

The new sites in Heredia, Costa Rica, which is pending final government approval, and Guadalajara, Mexico add to Genpact's existing Latin America footprint in Brazil, Guatemala, and Mexico. Genpact will continue to explore optimizing its presence in Latin America to best serve clients from its network of delivery centers, providing flexible business models that support competitive growth.

"We would like to welcome Genpact to Costa Rica. The company's expertise in advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and robotics process automation nurtures and enhances Costa Rica's vision in the knowledge economy, and expands our technological capabilities to serve the world," said Jorge Sequeira, managing director, CINDE, the economic development agency in Costa Rica. "We are confident that Costa Rica's talent, our quick learning skills, and adaptability will contribute to the success of Genpact as a leader in digital transformation to best serve its global clients."

Walmart's Global Business Services F&A associates in Costa Rica and Mexico who are affected by this engagement will transition to Genpact.

"Customer expectations and shopping habits are constantly changing. Retail and consumer goods companies need the most agile operations possible to react quickly to these trends, and identify new ways of doing business to increase market share," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, president and chief executive officer, Genpact. "We're proud of the trust that Walmart has placed in Genpact in expanding our partnership to transform Walmart's F&A operations to drive growth and better serve its customers."

