Genpact Wins Eight Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, announced that it was awarded with the 2019 Brandon Hall Group Human Capital Management (HCM) Excellence Awards for global talent development programs, hiring practices, and corporate culture.

Now entering its 25th year, the awards program is among the most prestigious in the learning and talent management and human resources industry. The awards recognize Genpact's learning and development program and talent acquisition initiatives that provide employees with future-ready skills that drive digital transformation for clients. Leveraging mobile programs, social and bite-sized learning and leadership development, the company is at the forefront of the latest HCM trends.

"Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards Program has recognized leading organizations for the past 20-plus years for the latest trends in Human Capital Management," said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall chief operating officer and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. "The initiatives that were honored are not only innovative but fit the unique needs of the business and create truly remarkable success stories."

Continuing its track record of winning Brandon Hall Group awards for seven consecutive years, Genpact's current recognition includes:

Five gold awards:

Best Certification Program: For Genpact's experiential learning program, equipping its transition leaders with innovation, digital, and consultative skills to reimagine the way Genpact manages its clients' transformation journeys;

Best Advance in Corporate Culture Transformation: For its shift from a traditional model to a self-service ecosystem, allowing Genpact human resources leaders to focus on more strategic initiatives, reducing time spent on administrative tasks by 40%;

Best Advance in Leadership Development for Women: For its diversity program that increased Genpact's senior women leaders from 15% in 2014 to 23% in 2018 in its Banking and Capital Markets business;

Best Unique or Innovative Workforce Management Program: For Genpact's partnership with Geometric Results Inc. to centralize contingent workforce management and transform its contractual hiring processes across sourcing, hiring, and lifecycle management; and

Best Advance in Talent Acquisition Process: For its executive hiring campus program that encourages a future-ready, diverse talent pool for strategic positions in sales, consulting, and transformation services.

Three silver awards:

Best Use of Social and Collaborative Learning: For Genpact's curated program to engage learners and create subject matter experts in insurance.

Best Use of Blended Learning: For its leadership development program design that combines structured learning, work experience, and leadership interactions to provide continuous learning opportunities; and

Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Management Strategy: For its program that emphasizes digital and domain skills to create a pool of future-ready engineers who can leverage new technologies in the information technology services business, delivering innovative solutions to transform clients' business.

"At Genpact, our culture is rooted in curiosity that fuels learning, leads to innovation, and unlocks large-scale transformation for clients," said Indira Sovakar, HR transformation and talent leader, Genpact. "Learning is pivotal in our journey, and the recognition from Brandon Hall acknowledges our focus to deliver best-in-class programs to build a strong talent pool."

A panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives evaluated the award entries based on the following criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits.

The full list of the 2019 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards can be found at http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Our mission: Empower excellence in organizations around the world through our research and tools each and every day. At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (www.brandonhall.com)

