Genpact's Tiger Tyagarajan Among 60+ Global CEOs Making Progress After Pledging to Advance Women in the Workplace

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiger" Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact, and the 60+ other Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, who took a pledge to advance more women into senior leadership positions and onto their boards, are making tangible progress, according to Catalyst's latest report.

The report, Progress in Action: Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, shows the companies—representing more than 10 million employees and more than $3 trillion in revenue globally—improved their representation metrics in top leadership positions and throughout the pipeline for all women over a five-year period:

Notably, women's representation on the boards of Champion companies increased dramatically—from 22.6% in 2013 to 30.7% in 2018.

Among executives, women's representation increased from 22.5% in 2013 to 25.1% in 2018.

Among senior managers, women's representation increased from 26.4% in 2013 to 29.0% in 2018.

Among managers, women's representation increased from 36.7% in 2013 to 37.4% in 2018.

"We're proud that women represent 40% of Genpact's board of directors," said 'Tiger' Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "Diversity of all kinds always leads to the most robust discussions and therefore the best business outcomes. In today's fast-changing technology-driven world it's clear this is the strategically and financially smart thing to do."

In addition, Genpact and the Champion companies collectively outpaced their global peers in representation of women across the leadership pipeline in 2018, having more women board directors, executives, senior managers, and managers in comparison.

Tyagarajan and the other Catalyst CEO Champions for Change boldly pledge to be transparent and share metrics on their progress to hold themselves and their organizations accountable.

"We are living in a time where people expect the business community to reflect what society looks like, yet we are still far from gender equality in the workforce," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "Genpact's 'Tiger' Tyagarajan and the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change have taken concrete steps to create change for women, including women of color, in the workplace. These leaders exemplify the immense power of action, and we are proud and honored to be working alongside them."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes primarily for Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is a global nonprofit working with some of the world's most powerful CEOs and leading companies to help build workplaces that work for women. Founded in 1962, Catalyst drives change with pioneering research, practical tools, and proven solutions to accelerate and advance women into leadership—because progress for women is progress for everyone.

