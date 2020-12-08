Genpact's Tiger Tyagarajan Among More Than 70 Global CEOs Making Progress to Advance Women in Leadership Roles

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Tiger" Tyagarajan, chief executive officer of Genpact, a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, joins more than 70 Catalyst CEO Champions For Change who are making tangible progress to advance women across the leadership pipeline, according to Catalyst's latest report released today.

The Catalyst report, Towards a More Equitable Future: Catalyst CEO Champions For Change, shows that the companies—representing more than 10 million employees and more than $3 trillion in revenue globally—outpace their peers in women's representation:

Executives: 27.0% (vs. global companies: 23%)

Senior managers: 29.5% (vs. global companies: 29%)

Managers: 39.3% (vs. global companies: 37%)

Board of directors: 31.6% (vs. S&P 500: 26%)

The report also explores ways to track career progression of women who identify with underrepresented ethnic and racial groups. Catalyst provides a three-step plan to help organizations accelerate their journey toward equity:

Get educated on intersectionality – viewing diversity and inclusion initiatives from the intersections among gender, race, and ethnicity;

Establish a system for collecting reliable data on race and ethnicity; and

Start the conversation about racism.

"We continue to deepen our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. It is the cornerstone of Genpact's culture, and essential to how we acquire, retain, and nurture the best talent around the world," said Tyagarajan. "We're proud of our momentum, which includes 22% women in our senior leadership ranks today, up from 7% in 2013. People are our greatest asset, and we have always believed that the perspectives, experiences, and opinions that come from a diverse workforce are key to our success. It remains a business imperative to promote an environment where women excel and advance to leadership roles."

Genpact's diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment includes a broad range of ongoing programs as well as new initiatives in the past year. The company launched its Women's Leadership Program in 2019, aimed at women leaders at the assistant vice president level to develop core leadership behaviors and skillsets, enhancing leadership impact and influence globally and identifying candidates to fast-track for career advancement. Genpact also is looking at leadership development specifically through a racial equity lens. It is fostering manager training to identify high-potential Black and Latinx employees to nominate for its leadership programs and introducing new targeted mentorship and sponsorships initiatives.

"Women, and particularly women of color, continue to face entrenched barriers to advancement in companies across the world, but it's important that Catalyst CEO Champions For Change companies continue to demonstrate collective progress," said Catalyst President and CEO Lorraine Hariton. "We know more work needs to be done, but the data show positive gains, and we're proud to partner with these CEOs in this effort."

Read the report: http://catalyst.org/research/ceo-champions-for-change-2020-report/.

Learn more at catalyst.org/champions.

