Genpro, a Leading North American 3PL, Digitizes Operations and Transforms Customer Experience with Turvo's Collaborative TMS

Genpro, Inc. Implements Turvo Collaboration Cloud and Transportation Management System (TMS) applications to enhance customer experience and operationalize visibility with best-in-class logistics solutions

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announced today that Genpro, Inc. , a leading New Jersey-based 3PL, has digitized its operations and enhanced its customer experience with Turvo's Collaborative TMS. Since the deployment in mid-2021, 100% of Genpro's shipment transactions, from order entry through financial closeout, have flowed through Turvo's software. The partnership combines Genpro's 30+ years of success in the logistics service industry with Turvo's best-of-breed technology for a digital, customer-first approach to offer third party logistic services.

Genpro Inc.

Genpro's business is rooted in strong corporate culture, decades of industry experience, and hard-earned customer and carrier relationships. With Turvo, innovation is added to this model, and Genpro can now manage its business on a single platform -- across sales, operations, and finance. Turvo eliminates manual processes, increases efficiencies, boosts productivity, and provides better customer and employee experiences. These new capabilities differentiate Genpro from traditional 3PLs with a modern user interface and unique sharing capabilities offering its customers real-time visibility and collaboration. The enhanced technology platform enables Genpro to continue to provide solutions to a level that now surpasses any of its traditional or digital competitors.

"Genpro provides a case study for how to future-proof and scale a proven 3PL with tech. By leveraging Turvo's cutting edge collaboration platform and TMS, Genpro has digitally transformed operations and better connected with their customers," said Scott Lang, Turvo's Chairman and CEO. "In today's market, customers expect their 3PLs to be connected and responsive, and our collaborative TMS makes this possible."

Turvo's multi-tenant approach allows Genpro to work with customer and carrier partners in a single view, in real-time. This leading-edge approach has allowed Genpro to offer its customers an end-to-end platform that supports enhanced efficiencies for internal users, while also featuring self-service access to information for its customers and carriers.

"Investors are pouring money into supply chain digitization and creating a technology arms race, that's really raising expectations among shippers and carriers, perhaps at a loss of the importance of operational competency," said Robert Goldstein, CEO, Genpro. "Turvo's software levels the playing field for those of us who are not in the software business but operationally sound because it enables us to provide our customers and carriers with a market-leading technology and experience."

"We're able to say "yes" to growth in a way that we never could before," said Goldstein. "Turvo's streamlined workflows and collaboration functionality supports rapid volume growth and expansion of service offerings while also controlling operational costs. We can engage our customers in a more strategic way with regard to their business and support their objectives with complimentary service and technology solutions."

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. ( www.turvo.com )

About Genpro, Inc.

For over 30 years Genpro, Inc. has been delivering innovative transportation solutions to its customers. With an ongoing dedication to continuous improvement, Genpro creates new paths for its customers and carriers by leveraging the company's industry experience and superior technology. In a marketplace built on countless variables, Genpro provides a competitive advantage with its high level of service, years of industry experience, and reliability in both the temperature-controlled and dry freight marketplace. ( https://www.genproinc.com/ ).

