Genre-Bending Trailblazer Laufey to Receive ASCAP Creative Voice Award

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) announces two-time Grammy-winning composer, singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Laufey will be honored with the distinguished ASCAP Creative Voice Award. The special honor is presented to ASCAP members whose significant career achievements are informed by both their creative spirit and their contributions to the role that a creator can play in the community. Laufey joins a list of previous recipients including musical innovators and philanthropists like Questlove, Wyclef Jean, Lyle Lovett and more.

"Few artists are reshaping the musical landscape quite like Laufey..." said ASCAP President & Chairman Paul Williams. Post this Laufey, two-time Grammy-winning composer, singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, will be honored with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award. She joins a list of previous recipients such as Questlove, Wyclef Jean, Lyle Lovett and more.

"Few artists are reshaping the musical landscape quite like Laufey. Through her elegant fusion of pop, jazz and classical influences, Laufey bridges genres and generations with a sound that has captivated audiences around the world," said ASCAP President & Chairman Paul Williams. "Just as impressive is her dedication to empowering other aspiring young creators through her charitable work. It is a privilege to celebrate her trailblazing artistry and remarkable impact with the ASCAP Creative Voice Award."

Laufey has captivated a generation with virtuosic songs of love and self-discovery by manifesting her vision of jazz and classical-infused pop music. Raised between Reykjavik and Washington, DC, she learned piano and cello as a child, later studying at Berklee College of Music. There, she wrote her debut EP, 2021's Typical of Me, whose striking single "Street by Street" debuted at #1 on Icelandic radio –the first of many achievements that have grown to include two Grammy Awards, seven billion global streams, a social media audience of over 25 million, the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, a growing pile of platinum plaques, a Forbes 30 Under 30 designation, being named one of TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and earning the Knight's Cross of the Order of the Falcon from Iceland's President.

Laufey has sold out the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, and multiple nights at Madison Square Garden, Crypto.com Arena and London's Royal Albert Hall; performed backed by the LA Phil, the National Symphony Orchestra and the China Philharmonic Orchestra; shared the stage with the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, PinkPantheress, Noah Kahan, Hozier, Jon Batiste and RAYE; and collaborated on records with artists including Barbra Streisand, Role Model, Beabadoobee and Norah Jones. The deluxe version of her much-lauded 2025 album A Matter of Time is out in April, and her first children's book, Mei Mei the Bunny, is set to come the same month via Penguin Publishing.

After finding success in classical and jazz, Laufey was inspired by her own experience with music mentors and education and is now active in charitable work to ensure that aspiring musicians have the resources they need through her work funding youth orchestral programs via The Laufey Foundation, to reach their full potential.

Laufey will accept the award in front of her songwriter peers at the invitation-only ASCAP Pop Music songwriters celebration on April 30 in Los Angeles.

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a membership association of more than 1.1 million songwriters, composers and music publishers, and represents some of the world's most talented music creators. Founded and governed by songwriters, composers and publishers, it returns nearly 90 cents of every dollar collected to its members as royalties and has the lowest overhead rate of any U.S. PRO. ASCAP licenses a repertory of over 20 million musical works to hundreds of thousands of businesses that use music, including streaming services, cable television, radio and satellite radio and brick and mortar businesses such as retail stores, hotels, clubs, restaurants and bars. ASCAP collects the licensing fees and identifies, matches, processes and pays royalties to its members for trillions of performances every year. The ASCAP blanket license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. ASCAP puts music creators first, advocating for their rights and the value of music on Capitol Hill, driving innovation that moves the industry forward, building community and providing the resources and support that creators need to succeed in their careers. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on X and Instagram @ASCAP and on Facebook.

SOURCE ASCAP - American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers