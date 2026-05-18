Ops-Core, a Gentex Corporation Brand, Secures $16M Order Supporting Canadian Army Soldier Systems Program

CARBONDALE, Pa., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentex Corporation, under its Ops-Core® brand, today announced a $16 million order in support of the Canadian Army's Directorate of Soldier Systems Program Management.

The order includes delivery of AMP® Communication Headsets equipped with the AMP Rail Mount Kit with Vent Mode, Near-Field Magnetic Induction (NFMI) Earplugs, U94 Push-To-Talk (PTT) units, and AMP U174 Downleads, providing a fully integrated, mission-adaptable hearing protection and communications solution.

Gentex Corporation, under its Ops-Core® brand, announced a $16 million order in support of the Canadian Army’s Directorate of Soldier Systems Program Management.

This award comes shortly after the January debut of the AMP Rail Mount Kit with Vent Mode at SHOT Show. Developed directly in response to end-user feedback, Vent Mode allows the earcups to shift slightly off the ears to improve airflow and mitigate heat buildup while maintaining effective communications and hearing protection when used with NFMI. The rapid adoption of this newly introduced capability highlights strong international demand and validates Gentex's user-driven approach to innovation.

"Our allies continue investing in capabilities that improve soldier survivability and mission performance," said Tom Short, Senior Vice President of Global Defense at Gentex Corporation. "The AMP Communication Headset delivers advanced hearing protection, exceptional situational awareness, and the modular adaptability required for modern operations. We're proud to support the Canadian Army."

Engineered for today's dynamic operational environments, the AMP Communication System provides:

Advanced hearing protection against impulse and steady-state noise

Enhanced situational awareness through optimized audio clarity

Seamless integration with existing communications systems

Modular adaptability for mounted, dismounted, and specialized operations

By combining proven hearing protection with mission-configurable communications capability, the system supports the Canadian Army's efforts to modernize soldier equipment and improve performance across operational environments.

This award expands the deployment of Ops-Core communication and hearing protection systems across NATO and allied forces, underscoring the growing demand for integrated solutions that enhance soldier survivability, situational awareness, and mission effectiveness in today's complex operational environments.

About Gentex Corporation

Part of Gentex Corporation's portfolio for defense, emergency response, and security forces, the focus, and dedication of the company's Ops-Core brand remains the same – protecting elite forces. The modular, scalable, open-architecture design of Ops-Core products allows for seamless integration and true system level performance.

SOURCE Gentex Corporation