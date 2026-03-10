Gentherm Medical Selects KNB Communications to Amplify News of its Groundbreaking Patient Warming and Securement Device

The PR agency was tapped for its deep healthcare communications expertise and will introduce the ThermAffyx™ Patient Safety System.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gentherm, the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies, and KNB Communications, an award-winning healthcare marketing and public relations agency, figuratively shook hands today when they jointly announced a partnership between the two companies.

As the official agency of record for Gentherm's medical division, KNB Communications will leverage its expertise in strategic communications and media relations to support the launch of Gentherm's innovative ThermAffyx™ Patient Safety System, a first-of-its-kind medical device designed to solve both the patient warming and patient securement challenge during surgery in a single, integrated solution.

"ThermAffyx is a solution born of clinical need," explained Gentherm's Steve Fletcher, SVP & General Manager, Medical. "Surgeons identified Gentherm as a company that could design a product to improve patient safety. We recognized the impact of that story and chose KNB Communications for its ability to create and share compelling narratives."

Chintan Shah, President of KNB Communications, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and noted its perfectly aligned with the agency's expertise in the medical device space. "At KNB Communications, we seek to partner with industry leaders announcing medical breakthroughs — from promising clinical trials to transformative technologies that improve patient safety. Our role is to translate complex science into clear, credible stories that help clinicians, investors, and patients understand why these innovations matter and how they shape the future of healthcare. ThermAffyx is the latest example, and we're proud to bring more awareness to Gentherm's market solutions," he said.

Gentherm submitted a 510(k) Class II premarket notification to the FDA for the ThermAffyx™ Patient Safety System earlier this year. FDA clearance is expected in May.

About Gentherm: Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is a global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. Automotive products include Climate Control Seats (CCS®), Climate Control Interiors (CCI™), Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities across 13 countries. In 2024, the company recorded annual sales of approximately $1.5 billion and secured $2.4 billion in automotive new business awards. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.

About KNB Communications: Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team is made up of media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video experts.

