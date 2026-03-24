KNB Communications Selected by Masonicare to Elevate Awareness of its Comprehensive Healthcare Services for Seniors and Carefree Retirement Living

The healthcare PR agency will support strategic communications initiatives to highlight Masonicare's innovative independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and hospice services.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Masonicare, a leading not-for-profit provider of senior living and healthcare services, and KNB Communications, an award-winning healthcare marketing and public relations agency, announced a new partnership to help bring greater visibility to Masonicare's mission and the wide range of services it provides to older adults and their families.

Masonicare Logo Masonicare Aerial Photo

As Masonicare's official agency of record, KNB Communications will leverage its deep healthcare public relations expertise to lead media relations and strategic communications efforts highlighting Masonicare's commitment to delivering innovative, compassionate care.

"Masonicare has built a remarkable legacy of serving seniors with dignity, empathy, and clinical excellence," said Jon-Paul (JP) Venoit, President & CEO of Masonicare. "As we expand our programs to meet changing needs, we knew we needed a communications partner to help share our story in a meaningful way. KNB Communications brings that expertise and a strong track record of elevating mission-driven healthcare organizations."

Through the collaboration, KNB Communications will work closely with Masonicare's leadership to showcase the organization's impact and the powerful example it sets for the industry.

Chintan Shah, President of KNB Communications, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the opportunity to amplify Masonicare's impact. "We're honored to be named agency of record for Masonicare and to partner with an organization that has set the standard in senior care for generations. Masonicare's commitment to supporting patients and families across the full continuum of care is evident in everything it does. We look forward to elevating awareness of the vital role Masonicare plays in the communities it serves."

About KNB Communications: Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team is made up of media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video experts.

About Masonicare: Operating 12 locations, Masonicare is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and their families. Through a full continuum of services, including independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, rehabilitation, home health care, hospice, and palliative care, Masonicare provides compassionate, personalized care designed to support individuals at every stage of aging. With a longstanding commitment to innovation and community service, Masonicare continues to set the standard for excellence in senior living and healthcare.

Contact: Joe Morgan, [email protected]

SOURCE KNB Communications LLC