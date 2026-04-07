Greenway Health® Collaborating with KNB Communications to Amplify News of its AI-by-Design Electronic Health Record (EHR)

"Greenway didn't just launch a product. It has reshaped expectations for what an EHR can be." Post this

Derived from the Latin phrase meaning "to make new," Novare represents a step forward in Greenway's mission to reinvent the EHR. Rather than retrofitting legacy systems with AI tools, Greenway is building Novare from scratch, leveraging agentic AI at the core to create a more intuitive, efficient, and intelligent EHR experience. This approach marks a departure from incremental innovation, delivering a platform purpose-built for the future of care delivery.

The launch of Novare also reflects Greenway's broader brand refinement, signaling a new era for the company defined by AI-first innovation and a fundamentally reimagined healthcare experience.

"Healthcare providers don't need another workaround, they need technology that truly works for them," said Richard Atkin, Greenway's CEO. "With Novare, we're fundamentally rethinking the EHR, using advanced AI to reduce administrative burden and allowing clinicians to spend more time on patient care. This has always been our core mission, and it continues to guide everything we build."

To amplify awareness of Novare's launch, Greenway engaged KNB Communications to help develop and execute a comprehensive communications strategy, including refined brand identity, multi-channel marketing content, earned media, and industry engagement, particularly around key industry events like the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition.

"Greenway didn't just launch a product. It has reshaped expectations for what an EHR can be," said Chintan Shah, president of KNB Communications. "We're proud to serve as a strategic collaborator, helping bring this vision to life and supporting Greenway's continued momentum in the market."

Greenway's advancements have already been recognized across the industry, including being named "Most Improved Physician Practice Solution 2026" by KLAS Research. Early results show the Novare platform can:

Save practices 14,000 hours per year interacting with the EHR, allowing patients more impactful time with their physicians and fewer missed steps across the care journey.

allowing patients more impactful time with their physicians and fewer missed steps across the care journey. Increase a practice's care capacity by an estimated 6,000 visits per year, which improves overall access to care and creates more capacity for an already overworked industry.

which improves overall access to care and creates more capacity for an already overworked industry. Realize up to an estimated $1 million from revenue cycle improvements and optimized efficiencies, by embedding agentic helpers earlier in the clinical workflow, capturing risk, and improving the overall accuracy and efficiency of the revenue cycle.

These outcomes stem from early adopter feedback and are reflective of baselines from a 10-provider practice with 15 staff members, $4.6M in annual revenue, and 46-48K encounters per year.

"The launch of Novare marks the beginning of an ongoing evolution," Shah added. "We look forward to continuing our relationship and expanding the narrative as Novare's capabilities grow to include additional features and enhancements that further advance its AI-driven approach and deepen its impact on clinical and operational workflows.

About Greenway Health: Greenway Health delivers an enterprise healthcare platform tailored for ambulatory care. Novare by Greenway Health, a transformative agentic AI ecosystem, unifies electronic health records, practice management, and revenue cycle management to drive efficiency, profitability, and superior patient outcomes. Recognized by Blackbook, Becker's Hospital Review, and as the KLAS Research "Most Improved Physician Practice Solution of 2026", Greenway serves thousands of providers across multiple specialties, including primary care, OB-GYN, and FQHC—touching millions of lives daily. To learn more, visit https://www.greenwayhealth.com.

About KNB Communications: Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB Communications team is made up of media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video experts.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE KNB Communications LLC