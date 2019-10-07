Gentleman's Farm on 77 Acres in Hopewell Township, NJ to Sell at Luxury Auction® Oct 10th

"We've had a string of successes in New Jersey recently, and we expect our business there to accelerate during the next 3-4 business quarters," said David Enriquez, Platinum's vice president. "Especially given the increasing number of luxury homeowners looking for a date-certain sale to stay out ahead of what seem to be receding markets in many areas."

Originally built in 1894, the property's main residence has been extensively updated. The 6,300-sf home includes 5 beds, 5 full and 2 half baths, in addition to a gourmet kitchen, library, formal living and dining rooms and a lovely master suite. Many rooms open to patios and courtyards that overlook the bucolic grounds, which include a pool with pool house, a greenhouse and potting shed.

The property also features a tri-level barn (built in 2003) that combines handsome living and entertaining spaces with a number of equine amenities. Four stalls, a tack room and wash stall are located on the lower level of the barn, which opens onto picture-perfect paddocks equipped with run-in stalls and auto-watering pedestals. The lower level also houses a conference room, office, and a bonus room currently in use as a bedroom.

The barn's main level offers expansive spaces for entertaining and recreation, including a fitness center, great room, dining room, wet bar and kitchen - all accented with warm woods and stone. The third level offers a media/entertainment loft and one bedroom with an en-suite bath.

Surprisingly, Deer Run Farm is entirely powered by a fleet of income-generating solar panels. In fact, a recent energy bill showed the property received a $300 credit for the billing cycle. A 310kW generator provides backup power if needed.

Literature on the luxury auction® sale can be found online at NewJerseyLuxuryAuction.com. Interested parties may also contact Platinum's project manager for the sale, Walter Cerini, at 800.674.997. Open house previews of the property are scheduled each day between the hours of 12 and 4pm local time, until the auction. Bidders must formally register to participate in the sale by Wednesday, October 9 at 5pm ET. Contact Platinum for registration details.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the trademark rights to the term "luxury auction." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $893 million in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.5 billion in additional luxury properties worldwide.

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions