Genuine Marketing Group Inc. 2024 Year in Review

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) 2024 top highlights of significant growth year end recap.

GMGZ has made significant strides throughout the 2024 calendar year and the management team is excited to share the progress. "We know we have been quiet most of the year, but we have had our heads down working on numerous projects to take Genuine Marketing Group to the next level. Therefore, I felt it was important to share our year-long progress with our Shareholders." stated Chuck Chastain, the CEO of Genuine Marketing Group.

Some significant 2024 year-long highlights are, but not limited to:

ZPTAG™ Consumer Experience App Demo – iPhone/Android:

GMGZ Consumer Experience App Demo came out on both iPhone and Android. The App highlighted verifying products from Farm to Consumer and Searching for ZPTAG™ items and store locations.

FSMA 204 Regulation design and development:

Throughout the year GMGZ continued aggressive efforts to become the preferred solution for the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA 204 Regulation), by providing stakeholders in the supply chain with transparency and a custom dashboard to address their individual pain points. This design will fully automate their traceability, and compliance needs which are required by the FDA as of January 2026.

Persistent Systems - IBM Alliance:

Through partnership with IBM and the IBM Blockchain, the ZPTAG™ App and traceability platform team added IBM Alliance member, Persistent Systems, an award-winning software engineering and digital transformation agency of more than 33 years.

Carbon Intensity (CI) and Carbon Impact Systems Integration:

As part of our continued beta test efforts with Farmers and Processors, while addressing their pain points and part of the Quality Assurance process, GMGZ added Carbon Intensity (CI) Scoring to the platform development. As a complement to the Critical Tracking Events for FSMA, the ZPTAG™ platform is perfectly positioned to capture carbon data and help farmers realize various monetary benefits.

Maison Bloom Hemp Derived Beverage Teaser Campaign:

GMGZ is proud to be part of Maison Bloom's nationwide distribution and alignment with a major liquor retailer and mainstream distribution centers. A ZPTAG™ teaser campaign has been developed to place tags on their top selling flavors. Additional integration into retail environments will follow with P.O.S. system betas and a loyalty program in 2025.

Overall, the five bullet points mentioned above are only a few of the 2024 highlights for Genuine Marketing Group. GMGZ plans to expand on each of these bullets plus provide additional updates throughout the 2025 year.

