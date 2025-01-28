Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) to Showcase ZPTAG® Technology at 2025 Commodity Classic in Denver, Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group (OTC: GMGZ) is excited to announce its participation in the 2025 Commodity Classic, which attracts more than 12,000 attendees and over 5,000 farmers. GMGZ team members will highlight their groundbreaking ZPTAG® technology at Booth #916 at the Colorado Convention Center March 2-4 in Denver, Colorado.

GMGZ is proud to join industry leaders like NASA Agricultural, John Deere, Bayer Crop Science, McKinsey & Company, and Mercuria, among many others, at this prestigious agribusiness conference, while sharing innovative solutions that address carbon sustainability, compliance, food safety and transparency.

ZPTAG®: A Game-Changer for Carbon Impact and Carbon Intensity Scoring

Genuine Marketing Group (GMGZ) will unveil recent enhancements to its ZPTAG® technology. placing carbon impact at the forefront of product authentication. The upgraded ZPTAG® system offers unmatched verification capabilities while also providing a comprehensive carbon impact profile for industry stakeholders, produce, and products.

By integrating blockchain technology and advanced data analytics, ZPTAG® enables brands to:

Track, record, and share real-time sustainability metrics.

Deliver transparent carbon impact data to stakeholders and consumers.

Enhance supply chain visibility and compliance with sustainability goals.

"We are thrilled to bring ZPTAG® to the Commodity Classic and stand alongside leading organizations such as John Deere, NASA, and Bayer." said Brad Lim-Senesac, Chief Marketing Officer of Genuine Marketing Group Inc. "The timing couldn't be better to align with our multi-farm Carbon Intensity beta scheduled for February," He added.

Visit Booth #916

GMGZ welcomes all attendees to Booth #916 to experience the latest advancements in ZPTAG® technology and learn more about how Genuine Marketing Group is empowering businesses with innovative solutions for the future of agriculture and food safety.

About Genuine Marketing Group

Genuine Marketing Group (OTC: GMGZ) is a leader in innovative marketing and technology solutions for the agribusiness, retail, and CPG sectors. Focused on sustainability, safety, and supply chain transparency, GMGZ empowers businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace. GMGZ presents a unique value proposition for its industry stakeholder customers as it provides compliance, verification, and marketing through ZPTAG® engagement with Consumers.

For more information, visit https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Media Contact:

Brad Lim-Senesac

[email protected]

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

SOURCE Genuine Marketing Group Inc.