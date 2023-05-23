Genuine Parts Company Announces Executive Officer Changes

News provided by

Genuine Parts Company

23 May, 2023, 16:30 ET

Kevin Herron to Retire as President, U.S. Automotive Group
Randy Breaux Promoted to Group President, GPC North America

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced that Kevin Herron, President, U.S. Automotive Group (USAG) will retire at the end of 2023 after a distinguished 34-year career with the company. The company also announced Randy Breaux's promotion from President, Motion to the newly created role of Group President, GPC North America, effective July 1, 2023. Mr. Herron will serve in an advisory role until his retirement to assist in an orderly and seamless transition.

Continue Reading
Kevin Herron to Retire as President, U.S. Automotive Group
Kevin Herron to Retire as President, U.S. Automotive Group
Randy Breaux Promoted to Group President, GPC North America
Randy Breaux Promoted to Group President, GPC North America

"Kevin has been an invaluable asset to GPC throughout his 34 years of dedicated service to the company, including the last five years as President of USAG," said Paul Donahue, Chairman and CEO. "He embodies GPC's values. He is a caring leader who always puts customers and people first, and his work ethic and automotive industry knowledge are unmatched. We extend our deepest gratitude for his commitment and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Mr. Breaux joined Motion in 2011 as Senior Vice President of Marketing, Distribution, Purchasing and Strategic Planning. He was promoted to Executive Vice President in January 2018 and then President in January 2019. Over the past five years, Mr. Breaux has led the impressive transformation of Motion, including the strategic acquisition of Kaman Distribution Group (KDG). He established a strategic vision, developed a high-performing team and culture, and delivered consistent and exceptional performance each year.

In the new role, Mr. Breaux will oversee both the automotive and industrial businesses across North America, while assuming day-to-day responsibility as President of USAG. He will continue to report to Will Stengel, President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Randy to the new role of Group President, GPC North America," Mr. Donahue continued. "He has consistently demonstrated an ability to lead high-performing teams and deliver outstanding results. Randy's leadership and relevant expertise make him the ideal candidate for this role. This transition also represents the depth of our leadership team and our talent initiatives as we continue to foster the power of One GPC."

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company

Also from this source

Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Genuine Parts Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results And Raises Full Year Outlook

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.