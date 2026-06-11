GeoComm and Gridbase Partner to Strengthen Public Safety Mapping with GIS-driven Facilities Management

Partnership brings together public safety grade location intelligence and GIS-centered facilities management expertise to support infrastructure visibility, work management, and operational decision-making.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. and MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the nation's leader in public safety grade location intelligence, today announced a partnership with Gridbase, a geospatial facilities management platform focused on helping organizations digitally map infrastructure, manage assets, streamline work orders, and improve facilities management.

Gridbase

The partnership reflects a shared belief that organizations need GIS capabilities that are practical, usable, and connected to daily operations. Together, GeoComm and Gridbase are positioned to help customers use location intelligence to improve infrastructure visibility, facility management, and operational decision-making.

As public agencies, local governments, school districts, and infrastructure-focused organizations modernize operations, the need for reliable geospatial data and actionable location intelligence continues to grow. GIS adoption is increasingly tied to digital transformation, smart infrastructure, and better coordination across teams.

Gridbase brings geospatial facilities management, GIS consulting, implementation support, analytics, and visualization capabilities. GeoComm brings more than 30 years of experience delivering public safety grade location intelligence that helps ensure the right information is available to the right people at the right time.

Together, the companies help organizations move from static maps and fragmented workflows toward more connected, operationally useful GIS environments. The combined value is not simply technology integration; it brings together GeoComm's indoor mapping solutions and location intelligence expertise with Gridbase's facilities management platform, helping customers pair public safety grade location data and maps with critical interior facility information to keep buildings maintained, operational, and ready for emergency response.

"GeoComm and Gridbase are aligned around a shared goal: helping customers make location information more useful, actionable, and connected to the work they perform every day," said Jody Sayre, VP of Business Development & Strategic Partnership Alliances, GeoComm. "By pairing GeoComm's public safety grade location intelligence with Gridbase's geospatial facilities management platform, customers can strengthen how they understand their buildings, manage critical facility information, and support safer, more informed operations."

"Gridbase is excited to partner with GeoComm and help customers take their maps to the next level," said Derek Buschow, CEO of Gridbase. "GeoComm's safety maps combined with Gridbase's geospatial facilities management platform will give customers comprehensive tools to manage all their buildings with Gridbase and maximize safety with GeoComm."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to connect safety mapping, facilities management, and GIS-driven workflows in ways that support both day-to-day operations and long-term planning.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our public safety grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data - ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

About Gridbase

Gridbase is the modern facilities management platform built for K12 schools and campuses. By connecting assets, work orders, maintenance, inspections, and inventory into a single platform — all visualized through interactive maps and floor plans — Gridbase gives facilities teams the clear, contextual insight they need to manage their schools confidently and efficiently.

Unlike traditional CMMS tools, Gridbase takes a spatial-first approach. Every asset, work order, and inspection is tied to a real location within your building's digital floor plan, so your team always knows exactly what's happening and where, which reduces guesswork, improves coordination, and accelerates decision-making. Learn more at www.gridbase.ai

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc