GeoComm and StrataSite Partner to Help Schools Strengthen Preparedness and Improve Coordinated Response

Partnership connects trusted indoor mapping with coordinated response planning, training, and readiness tools to help schools and emergency responders align faster, reduce confusion, and act with greater confidence.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm, the provider of public-safety-grade location intelligence that underpins critical incident response, and StrataSite, a collaborative incident action planning solution, today announced a strategic partnership to help schools and public safety agencies strengthen emergency preparedness, improve coordination, and align response stakeholders around authoritative location context, shared plans, and clearly defined responsibilities.

StrataSite

When an emergency unfolds, responders need more than visibility inside a building. They need a clear, shared framework for how the response is organized across the broader incident environment, including command structure, staging, reunification, communications, and multi-agency coordination. Through this partnership, GeoComm provides the trusted location intelligence that anchors incident response, while enabling access to StrataSite's incident action planning capabilities. Together, these solutions help schools and first responders prepare more effectively and coordinate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence when it matters most.

GeoComm provides the trusted indoor mapping and location context schools, 9-1-1, and first responders rely on to understand building layouts, identify key spaces, and navigate incidents more effectively. StrataSite adds coordinated response capabilities that help schools and responder agencies make plans more usable in practice through incident action planning, emergency operations planning, training, and secure documentation management. Together, the partnership helps customers move from static plans and disconnected information toward a more complete, shared operating picture during high-pressure events.

"School safety depends on more than just understanding a building. It depends on how effectively schools and responders are able to coordinate under pressure," said TJ Kennedy, President & CEO of GeoComm. "By anchoring incident response in trusted location intelligence and integrating it with StrataSite's planning capabilities, we are helping customers strengthen preparedness before an incident occurs and coordinate more effectively when it matters most."

At the core of the partnership is the integration of GeoComm's public-safety-grade location intelligence with StrataSite's incident action planning platform. This combination enables schools, law enforcement, fire, EMS, and other stakeholders to collaboratively build, train on, and execute coordinated response plans, including unified command, defined roles and responsibilities, staging areas, perimeter control, communications strategies, and reunification points, all grounded in accurate campus geography and shared operational context.

StrataSite's platform extends those outcomes beyond incident planning alone. Its capabilities include:

Incident Action Planning

Emergency Operations Plans

Digital Asset Management

Learning Management System

These platform components help organizations maintain current plans, strengthen measurable training, support collaboration across agencies, and improve preparedness over time. The breadth of these capabilities may also support schools and agencies as they pursue grant-funded planning and preparedness initiatives.

"At StrataSite, we are focused on solving the real-world challenges agencies face during dynamic incidents. By aligning with GeoComm's leadership in public-safety-grade location data and maps, we are delivering a more connected, more intelligent operational environment that improves how teams plan, respond, and communicate," said Scott Lowry, President, StrataSite.

Together, GeoComm and StrataSite move school safety planning beyond static documents by aligning trusted location intelligence with incident action planning, training, and shared operational workflows. This combined approach strengthens preparedness over time and supports schools and agencies pursuing planning, readiness, and grant-funded safety initiatives.

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public-Safety-Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data - ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

About StrataSite

StrataSite is a collaborative incident action planning platform that enables communities and agencies to plan, prepare, train, and respond together—driving alignment and reducing chaos during critical incidents. Learn more at StrataSite.io.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc