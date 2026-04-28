GeoComm Indoor Mapping Integration with Zetron Help Strengthen Iowa Public Safety Response

Integration brings indoor building context into Zetron workflows to help public safety teams respond faster, coordinate more effectively, and improve situational awareness during indoor emergencies across Iowa.

ST. CLOUD, Minn., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoComm today announced an integration that brings GeoComm indoor mapping content into Zetron's Map Viewer, helping support public safety agencies across Iowa with additional location context during emergency incidents.

Zetron

When emergencies happen inside large or complex buildings, faster access to accurate indoor location information can help reduce confusion, improve responder coordination, and support better situational awareness for emergency communications personnel and first responders. By making indoor mapping content accessible within Zetron's map-based workflow, the integration helps agencies view relevant building information during dispatch and response operations.

Public safety agencies often work across multiple systems while managing time-critical incidents. Important building and location details may not always be easy to access in the moment, particularly when information is stored separately from operational workflows. This integration is designed to help address that challenge by making indoor mapping content more readily available within the Zetron environment used to support mission critical communications and response workflows.

For agencies across Iowa, the integration is intended to support faster understanding of incident locations and improve coordination during emergency response. The goal is simple: help provide emergency personnel with better information when seconds matter and lives may be at stake.

The integration is designed to support agencies through:

Faster access to indoor location context: Emergency communications personnel and response teams can view indoor mapping information within an existing map-based workflow, reducing the need to move between separate systems during active incidents.

Emergency communications personnel and response teams can view indoor mapping information within an existing map-based workflow, reducing the need to move between separate systems during active incidents. Improved responder situational awareness: Additional building details can help teams orient more quickly and support more informed decision making as incidents unfold.

Additional building details can help teams orient more quickly and support more informed decision making as incidents unfold. Stronger operational support: Embedding relevant location intelligence into established workflows can help agencies maintain continuity and respond more effectively in high-pressure situations.

"Emergency response depends on access to timely, actionable information," said TJ Kennedy, CEO, GeoComm. "By making indoor mapping content available within Zetron's Map Viewer, this integration helps support the people answering the call and coordinating response when every second counts."

This integration reflects GeoComm's ongoing commitment to helping public safety agencies strengthen emergency preparedness and incident response through location-based intelligence. In Iowa, that means supporting agencies with tools that can help improve response effectiveness and contribute to better outcomes for residents and communities.

"At the heart of every emergency response is a shared commitment to protecting people and communities," said Paul Guest, VP of Strategy, Zetron. "By bringing GeoComm's indoor mapping content into Zetron's Map Viewer, we are helping Iowa public safety agencies access richer location information within the tools they already use every day. That means better awareness in critical moments, stronger coordination across teams, and ultimately better support for the responders and residents who depend on these systems when it matters most."

About GeoComm

For over 30 years, GeoComm has been the trusted leader in public safety, delivering advanced location intelligence to help protect over 100 million people nationwide. Our Public-Safety-Grade solutions empower 9-1-1, emergency response teams, and school safety leaders with accurate, real-time location data – ensuring the right information is delivered to the right people at the right time. From local to statewide and military agencies, to schools and campuses across the country, GeoComm is the nation's leader in enhancing both public and school safety. Learn more at www.geocomm.com.

About Zetron

Zetron is a leading provider of command, control and communications technology and services that help save lives and enable critical operations. Zetron solutions are highly interoperable, configurable and scalable, offering unrivaled choice, flexibility and value. Our customers are located on all seven continents and across a variety of industries, including public safety, federal government, transportation, utilities, natural resources and more. With an exceptional reputation for high quality and reliability earned over decades of experience serving both public and private sectors, Zetron delivers solutions that are purpose-built to be always ready, always on anywhere that uninterrupted mission critical communications are non-negotiable. For more information visit: www.zetron.com, join us on LinkedIn at Zetron or ZetronUK.

SOURCE GeoComm, Inc